Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications Leak Ahead of July 31 Launch Date

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will arrive with three notable upgrades over the Phone 2a model that was launched by the company in March.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 July 2024 12:14 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications Leak Ahead of July 31 Launch Date

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a Plus could sport the same design as the standard Phone 2a model

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be launched by the company on July 31
  • The specifications of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus have been leaked online
  • Nothing Phone 2a Plus processor details have already been confirmed
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is set to launch in global markets — including India — in the coming days and the UK startup led by former OnePlus CEO and Co-Founder Carl Pei has already revealed some details related to the smartphone ahead of its debut. A new leak has revealed some the key specifications and memory variants of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, revealing the upgrades it will bring over the standard Phone 2a model that was launched earlier this year.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications (Leaked)

The latest leak related to the Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications comes via Smartprix, and it appears that the upcoming handset will arrive with three notable hardware changes over the standard model. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera, which — at least on paper — is an upgrade over the 32-megapixel camera on the Nothing Phone 2a, while the 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup will remain unchanged.

The publication also claims that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will arrive with the same 5,000mAh battery, but a slightly faster charging speed. The Nothing Phone 2a can be charged using a 45W charger, but the Plus model will reportedly support slightly faster charging at 50W.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to arrive with the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and under-display fingerprint sensor as the Phone 2a, along with support for features like NFC connectivity.

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations in Black and Grey colourways, according to the report.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple to Adopt Voluntary AI Safeguards Established by White House

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications Leak Ahead of July 31 Launch Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Other Models Get Price Cuts Up to Rs. 5,900 in India
  2. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications Leak Ahead of July 31 Launch Date
  4. Qualcomm Could Launch Its Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chip on This Date
  5. Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC Goes Official in India: Check Price
  6. Bloody Ishq Review: A New Low for Indian Horror Cinema
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications Leak Ahead of July 31 Launch Date
  2. Apple to Adopt Voluntary AI Safeguards Established by White House
  3. Elon Musk’s X Gives Users Chance to Keep Posts From Grok AI Chatbot
  4. Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces
  6. Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
  7. New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
  8. Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
  9. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Supplier Foxconn in Talks to Assemble iPad at Its Tamil Nadu Plant: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »