Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications Leak Ahead of July 31 Launch Date

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is set to launch in global markets — including India — in the coming days and the UK startup led by former OnePlus CEO and Co-Founder Carl Pei has already revealed some details related to the smartphone ahead of its debut. A new leak has revealed some the key specifications and memory variants of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, revealing the upgrades it will bring over the standard Phone 2a model that was launched earlier this year.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications (Leaked)

The latest leak related to the Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications comes via Smartprix, and it appears that the upcoming handset will arrive with three notable hardware changes over the standard model. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera, which — at least on paper — is an upgrade over the 32-megapixel camera on the Nothing Phone 2a, while the 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup will remain unchanged.

The publication also claims that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will arrive with the same 5,000mAh battery, but a slightly faster charging speed. The Nothing Phone 2a can be charged using a 45W charger, but the Plus model will reportedly support slightly faster charging at 50W.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to arrive with the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and under-display fingerprint sensor as the Phone 2a, along with support for features like NFC connectivity.

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations in Black and Grey colourways, according to the report.