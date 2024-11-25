Technology News
English Edition

Evidence of Hot Water on Mars Found in Ancient Meteorite From Early Days of Solar System

A 4.45-billion-year-old zircon grain reveals Mars had water-rich fluids, suggesting early habitability.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2024 23:38 IST
Evidence of Hot Water on Mars Found in Ancient Meteorite From Early Days of Solar System

Photo Credit: NASA

A 4.45 billion-year-old zircon grain hints at ancient hot water activity on Mars

Highlights
  • Martian zircon shows evidence of water 4.45 billion years ago
  • Study uncovers early Mars hydrothermal systems linked to habitability
  • Research suggests Mars once had life-supporting conditions
Advertisement

The earliest known direct evidence of hot water activity on Mars has been found, pointing to the possibility that the planet may have supported habitable environments in its ancient past. Scientists analysed a zircon grain estimated to be 4.45 billion years old, extracted from the Martian meteorite NWA7034, often referred to as "Black Beauty." Geochemical signatures within the grain suggest interactions with water-rich fluids during the planet's formative years.

Hydrothermal Systems and Their Role in Habitability

The research, led by Dr Jack Gillespie from the University of Lausanne and published in the Science Advances journal in collaboration with Curtin University and other institutions, identified chemical markers such as iron, aluminium, yttrium, and sodium in the zircon. These findings imply that hydrothermal systems, driven by magmatic activity, were present on Mars during the pre-Noachian period, predating 4.1 billion years ago. According to the study, these systems could have created conditions favourable to life, mirroring the role hydrothermal systems played in the emergence of life on Earth.

Key Findings and Expert Insights

Dr Aaron Cavosie, from Curtin University's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, explained to Science Advances that nano-scale geochemical analysis revealed elemental patterns indicating the presence of water during early crust formation on Mars. “Despite the intense meteorite impacts that reshaped the Martian surface, evidence of water during this turbulent era has been preserved,” he stated.

Implications for Mars' Habitability

Previous research on the same zircon grain had confirmed that it had undergone shock deformation from a meteorite impact, making it the only known shocked zircon from Mars. This new study expands on earlier findings by providing direct evidence of water's involvement in the grain's formation.

The international collaboration, supported by Curtin University, the University of Adelaide, and the Swiss National Science Foundation, marks a significant advancement in understanding Mars' early environmental conditions and its potential to have hosted life. The study's insights enhance the scientific understanding of ancient Martian hydrothermal systems and their critical role in creating habitable environments.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, Meteorite, Science, Space, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Announces Edge Game Assist, an In-Game Browser That Provides Game Hints, Guides and More
New Nothing Device, Said to Be Phone 3, Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Related Stories

Evidence of Hot Water on Mars Found in Ancient Meteorite From Early Days of Solar System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT Gets Better at Creative Writing With New Update
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Models to Get Periscope Telephoto Lens Exclusively: Report
  3. Rumoured Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Geekbench Hinting SoC, RAM, OS Details
  4. Google Makes Managing Tasks Easier With This New Calendar Feature
  5. Redmi A4 5G First Impressions
  6. SpaceX Launching 23 More Starlink Satellites from Florida
  7. Realme 14 Pro 5G Colourways, RAM and Storage Details Leaked
  8. OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15 Update in India With These New Features
  9. ISRO and Australian Space Agency Join Forces for Gaganyaan Crew Recovery
#Latest Stories
  1. Distant Galaxies Crash to Produce Massive Sonic Boom, Could Reveal Secrets About the Universe: Report
  2. ISRO And Australian Space Agency Sign Implementation Agreement for Gaganyaan Crew Recovery
  3. Hubble Space Telescope Captures Rare Edge-On View of a Spiral Galaxy Located Millions of Light-Years Away
  4. China to Reportedly Activate Powerful X-Ray Light Source to Reveal Atomic Structure of Proteins
  5. Space Debris Accumulation in the Stratosphere Threatens Major Environmental Risks
  6. Evidence of Hot Water on Mars Found in Ancient Meteorite From Early Days of Solar System
  7. NASA SWIM Robots Tested for Future Missions to Explore Oceans on Europa
  8. Chinese Scientists Claim to Have Built Microwave Weapon That Converges Energy Beams on a Single Target
  9. SpaceX Launching 23 More Starlink Satellites Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket from Florida
  10. Blue Origin’s NS-28 Carries the 100th Woman in Space, Makes Safe Landing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »