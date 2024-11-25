Nothing Phone 3 may arrive soon as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in India in July. The phone was also teased in the Nothing Ear Open launch video in September. The purported Phone 3 series handsets have previously been spotted on the IMEI database, suggesting an imminent India launch. One of the anticipated smartphones has now appeared on a popular benchmarking website. The listing suggests its probable chipset, RAM, and operating system details. The phone is believed to be the Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3 Geekbench Listing

A Nothing handset with model number A059 was spotted on Geekbench. This is speculated to be the Nothing Phone 3. The handset scores 1,149 and 2,813 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. It is seen with an unnamed octa-core chipset speculated to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The main core clocks at 2.5GHz, while three performance cores and four efficiency cores run at speeds of 2.4GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively.

The listing suggests that the rumoured Nothing Phone 3 will come with an Adreno 810 GPU and support for 8GB of RAM. It could be available in more RAM variants. The phone is expected to ship with Android 15-based NothingOS skin on top.

Nothing Phone 3 Series Features (Expected)

Earlier this year, two new Nothing smartphones with model numbers A059 and A059P were reportedly found on the IMEI database, suggesting an imminent India launch. The A059 model is expected to be the vanilla Nothing Phone 3, while the "P" in the A059P is said to stand for "Plus" in the moniker. The Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus have the model numbers A142 and A142P, respectively.

A 91Mobiles report claims that the base Nothing Phone 3 may come with the codename Arcanine and sport a 6.5-inch screen. It has previously been tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The existing Nothing Phone 2 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The report adds that the Nothing Phone 3 Plus could have the codename Hisuian and will likely have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a 6.7-inch display. It could have the moniker Nothing Phone 3 Pro as well, according to the report.

Nothing Phone 3's base variant may be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 50,500), while the Pro variant will likely be listed at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,900), the aforementioned report added. Until more concrete details about the rumoured Nothing Phone 3 series surfaces, readers are advised to take all information with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.