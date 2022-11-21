Technology News
ISRO to Launch PSLV-C54 With Oceansat-3, 8 Nano Satellites on November 26

ISRO will launch BhutanSat, a nanosatellite from Bhutan, according to the Indian space agency.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 November 2022 14:12 IST
LVM-3 is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into geosynchronous transfer orbit

Highlights
  • ISRO's next launch event is scheduled at 11.56am on November 26
  • The space agency will also launch eight nano satellites on Saturday
  • ISRO's LVM3 rocket was recenty enhanced by up to 450kg

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26. The launch is scheduled at 11.56am on Saturday, the national space agency said on Sunday.

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI: "EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four units from Spaceflight USA).

Last week, ISRO announced that the payload capability of India's heaviest LVM3 rocket has been enhanced by up to 450kg with a successful engine test. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, the CE20 cryogenic engine indigenously developed for Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) was subjected to a successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonnes for the first time on November 9, the country's national space agency headquartered here said in a statement.

"This will enhance the LVM3 payload capability up to 450 kg with additional propellant loading", ISRO said. The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was the introduction of Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control, the space agency added.

LVM3, a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage, is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

"In addition to this, 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time. During this test, the engine operated with approximately 20 tonne thrust level for first 40s, then thrust level was increased to 21.8 tonnes by moving the thrust control valve," the statement said.

Further reading: ISRO, Oceansat 3, ISRO PSLV, ISRO PSLV C54, PSLV C54, Space
