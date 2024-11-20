Technology News
  James Webb Space Telescope Finds First Evidence of Einstein Zig Zag Phenomenon In a Distant Quasar

James Webb Space Telescope Finds First Evidence of Einstein Zig-Zag Phenomenon In a Distant Quasar

The James Webb Telescope uncovers Einstein's zig-zag in quasar light, offering insights into cosmic expansion.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 November 2024 23:46 IST
Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, and J. Lotz and the HFF Team (STScI)

The galaxy cluster Abell 370, a gravitational lens 4 billion light-years away

Highlights
  • JWST confirms first-ever Einstein zig-zag in quasar J1721+8842
  • Six mirrored images of quasar unveil unique light-bending path
  • Rare lensing effect aids in studying dark energy and cosmic expansion
A recent study utilising data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has confirmed the existence of an unusual cosmic effect termed the "Einstein zig-zag." This rare phenomenon occurs when light from a distant quasar traverses two distinct regions of warped space-time, producing multiple mirrored images. Six duplicates of a luminous quasar, identified as J1721+8842, were found, providing a new perspective on gravitational lensing and potentially addressing critical challenges in cosmology.

Discovery of J1721+8842's Unique Configuration

The quasar J1721+8842 was first identified in 2018 as four mirrored points of light billions of light-years from Earth. Initially, these were attributed to gravitational lensing, where light from a distant object bends due to the immense gravity of a lensing galaxy. However, subsequent observations in 2022 revealed two additional faint points of light, suggesting a complex structure involving multiple lensing objects.

Recent reanalysis using JWST data has shown that all six images originate from a single quasar, as per a new study published in arXiv. The light bent around two massive lensing galaxies forms a faint Einstein ring alongside the mirrored points. The unique path taken by the light, bending in opposite directions around the lenses, led researchers to coin the term "Einstein zig-zag" to describe this configuration.

Implications for Cosmology

Gravitationally lensed objects like J1721+8842 are invaluable for understanding the universe's fundamental properties. The zig-zag effect allows for precise measurements of the Hubble constant, which determines the rate of cosmic expansion and the influence of dark energy. Thomas Collett, astrophysicist at the University of Portsmouth, noted that this discovery could clarify inconsistencies in current cosmological models, although extracting definitive data could take over a year.

This observation offers a critical opportunity to refine our understanding of the universe's structure and expansion, potentially resolving ongoing challenges like the Hubble tension. While further analysis is needed, the Einstein zig-zag provides a promising avenue for breakthroughs in cosmology.

 

Further reading: James Webb Telescope, Space, Science
