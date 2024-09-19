Technology News
New MAL Blood Group System Identified, Revealing Genetic Basis of Rare Blood Types

The newly identified MAL blood group system reveals the genetic basis of the AnWj antigen, crucial for rare blood transfusion cases.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 September 2024 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/swiftsciencewriting

There are now 47 blood group systems together containing more than 360 blood antigens

  • New MAL blood group system discovered with AnWj antigen
  • Over 99.9% of people are AnWj-positive
  • Research enables improved transfusion safety and new genotyping tests
Blood groups are classified into systems based on specific antigens present on red blood cells. While the ABO and Rh systems are the most recognised, there are 47 blood group systems in total, encompassing over 360 antigens. Recent research led by NHS Blood and Transplant scientists has unveiled a new blood group system called MAL, which includes the AnWj antigen. Although this antigen was first identified in 1972, its genetic foundation has only recently been understood.

Significance of the Discovery

Dr. Louise Tilley from NHS Blood and Transplant spearheaded the research on the MAL system, marking a significant breakthrough. "The genetic background of AnWj has been a mystery for over 50 years," noted Dr. Tilley. "Our team's work to resolve this has been a major milestone, enabling us to offer improved care for patients with rare blood types."

Impact on Blood Transfusion

The identification of the MAL system is crucial for patients who are AnWj-negative. These individuals can suffer severe reactions if given AnWj-positive blood. The new discovery allows for the creation of genotyping tests to identify these rare cases, thereby reducing transfusion-related risks.

Over 99.9% of people are AnWj-positive, with the Mal protein present on their red blood cells. Those who lack this protein may do so due to genetic reasons or specific health conditions.

Research Methodology and Findings

The research team, including Professor Ash Toye from the University of Bristol and Dr. Nicole Thornton from NHS Blood and Transplant, used whole exome sequencing to identify deletions in the MAL gene associated with the AnWj-negative phenotype. "It's exciting to confirm AnWj's genetic basis using advanced gene manipulation techniques," said Professor Toye.

Challenges and Future Implications

Dr. Tim Satchwell from UWE Bristol highlighted the difficulty in identifying the MAL protein due to its small size and unique properties. This discovery is expected to improve blood transfusion safety and facilitate the identification of rare donors and patients, enhancing overall care.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Genetic research, Science, blood group
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

