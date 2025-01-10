Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Launches NROL-153 Mission, Deploying Next-Gen Spy Satellites

The NROL-153 mission launched by SpaceX boosts US surveillance with next-gen spy satellites

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 22:18 IST
SpaceX Launches NROL-153 Mission, Deploying Next-Gen Spy Satellites

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX on January 9, with the deployment of a new set of spy satellites for the United States government

Highlights
  • SpaceX launches NROL-153 spy satellites for US from California
  • Falcon 9 successfully lands on Of Course I Still Love You drone ship
  • NROL-153 marks the 7th launch under the NRO’s proliferated architecture
Advertisement

Another significant mission was undertaken by SpaceX on January 9, with the deployment of a new set of spy satellites for the United States government. A Falcon 9 rocket carried the NROL-153 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, lifting off at 10:53 p.m. EST. This launch marked the seventh instalment of the National Reconnaissance Office's (NRO) advanced satellite programme, showcasing a strategic focus on bolstering surveillance capabilities.

Launch Details and Objectives

As reported by Space.com, the NROL-153 mission contributes to the "proliferated architecture" initiative. This approach involves deploying numerous smaller satellites designed to enhance capability and resilience in reconnaissance operations. These satellites are believed to include modified versions of SpaceX's Starlink models, potentially equipped with advanced reconnaissance technology.
The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage executed a successful landing on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean approximately eight minutes post-liftoff. As per the mission description provided by SpaceX, this marked the 22nd use of the specific booster involved in the launch.

Secrecy Surrounding Satellite Deployment

Details regarding the satellites' operational orbit or deployment schedule were not disclosed, aligning with the NRO's standard policy of withholding information about its classified assets. Reports indicate that the earlier six launches under this programme, conducted between May and December 2024, were also carried out by Falcon 9 rockets from the same base.

Broader Implications of the Mission

The mission is a testament to SpaceX's role in supporting national security initiatives through its reliable and reusable rocket systems. The use of smaller, proliferated satellites signifies a shift toward adaptable and resilient surveillance strategies. The successful execution of this launch further strengthens the partnership between SpaceX and U.S. defence agencies in addressing evolving global challenges.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: SpaceX, NROL-153, Falcon 9, National Reconnaissance Office, spy satellites, Vandenberg Base
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Could Soon Get an ‘Inappropriate and Offensive’ Unhinged Mode
Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows Release Delayed Again

Related Stories

SpaceX Launches NROL-153 Mission, Deploying Next-Gen Spy Satellites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13R Review: It's Great
  2. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  3. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With OLED Display, A18 Chip, More
  4. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  5. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  6. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  7. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  8. Ram Charan's Game Changer OTT Release Reporetedly Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Get Several Camera Enhancements
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches NROL-153 Mission, Deploying Next-Gen Spy Satellites
  2. 16th-Century Royal Burial Treasures Found in Lithuania’s Vilnius Cathedral
  3. AI Enhances Northern Lights Classification and Geomagnetic Storm Forecasting
  4. The Pitt OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Starring Noah Wyle Premieres on JioCinema
  5. Ram Charan’s Game Changer OTT Release Reporetedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Debut With Upgraded Telephoto and Selfie Cameras
  7. OpenAI Might Have Briefly Added New Custom Instruction Options to ChatGPT
  8. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With OLED Display, A18 Chip, More
  9. Lava ProWatch V1 With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. China Plans to Develop Blockchain-Focused National Data Infrastructure By 2029
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »