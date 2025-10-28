Technology News
Best Air Purifiers Under Rs. 20,000: 5 Things to Check Before You Buy

Here are five factors that customers can keep in mind while purchasing an air purifier.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2025 17:17 IST
Best Air Purifiers Under Rs. 20,000: 5 Things to Check Before You Buy

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Support

Highlights
  • Air purifiers can help protect against indoor pollution and toxic gases
  • Coverage area and CADR determine efficiency and air cleaning speed
  • Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is a great option which costs Rs. 17,999
Air pollution levels in India are on the rise, to no one's surprise, and while there has been a slight relief in the air quality index (AQI) a few days post Diwali, it still poses a long-term health hazard for the public. It is expected to deteriorate further with the onset of the Winter season. This means heavy particulate matter and toxic gases can make their way not just outside in the environment, but even inside your home, entering the air you breathe. While there's not much you can do to stop the unabating rise in pollution on a city-wide scale, you can ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones by investing in an air purifier.

5 Things to Check Before You Buy an Air Purifier

The process of buying an air purifier can become quite complicated, with a massive list of models to choose from, offering a vast number of features. Here are five factors that customers can keep in mind while making a buying decision.

1. Purification Technology

Air purifiers are generally available with a number of purification technologies. High-efficiency particulate Air (HEPA) filters, UV-C technology, ionic filters, and activated carbon filters are just some of the examples.

When it comes to buying an air purifier, make sure to pick one that offers at least a three-way filtration system. It usually comprises three layers — a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a True HEPA filter. The last one is the most crucial as it promises to remove up to 99.97 percent of the airborne particles.

2. Coverage Area

Always search for an air purifier that promises an appropriate coverage area based on your requirements. It is another key purchasing factor that can impact not just the effectiveness of its purification, but also the energy efficiency. An adequately-sized air purifier can efficiently filter the air of a given space, contributing to lower energy consumption and ultimately, cleaner air.

Choosing the right air purifier with the required coverage area whill help you extract a satisfying experience from your device.

3. Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)

Another key metric when you're shopping for an air purifier is the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR). It determines the airflow of your air purifier and defines how quickly it can clean the air in a specific area. The higher the CADR number, the more efficient an air purifier will be in removing pollutants from the air in a room.

Thus, look for the CADR of an air purifier and see if it is adequate for your requirements before making your purchasing decision.

4. Filter Replacement

While this isn't a problem that you'll face immediately, the availability of the filters is a crucial factor in determining the life of your air purifier. Always look for a reputable brand that has good after-sales service and offers easily purchasable replacement filters for the air purifier at affordable rates.

Also, make sure that the air purifier has user-friendly filter replacement systems for hassle-free upkeep.

5. Noise Levels

Noise levels are also a crucial factor that will determine your satisfaction with an air purifier. In spaces such as bedrooms, devices with the ability to operate quietly are appreciated, delivering clean air without any disruptive noise. Noise levels in air purifiers are measured in terms of decibels (dB). The lower the decibel level of an air purifier, the quieter it will be. Some air purifiers also come with a built-in night mode, resulting in a lower operation noise when enabled.

Thus, make sure to check the noise level of an air purifier before purchasing it, to eliminate concentration or productivity issues in workspaces, or sleep disruption in bedrooms.

Bonus: Smart Features

While the five aforementioned metrics play a crucial role in affecting your buying decision, air purifiers also come with a range of smart features that can help deliver an even more satisfying experience. For example, an air purifier that offers smartphone connectivity will allow you to control with with your phone. Meanwhile, some of them also come with touchscreen controls for a more intuitive experience.

Best Air Purifiers Under Rs. 20,000 in India

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is a great option to consider under Rs. 20,000 in India. It comes with a come with Triple Layer Filtration system that is claimed to remove up to 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Further, it also has 360-degree filtration and a True HEPA Filter.

As per the company, it is rated to offer a Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h and can circulate air of up to 516 square feet within 10 minutes. Other features include OLED displays with touch controls, Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is priced at Rs. 17,999 and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Xiaomi website. You can also look at the other air purifier options listed below.

Product Name List Price Buying Link
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier Rs. 8,098 Buy Here
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home Rs. 8,090 Buy Here
Coway Airmega 150 Rs. 15,999 Buy Here
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 Rs. 6,790 Buy Here
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here
Philips AC1711 Rs. 12,400 Buy Here

 

Further reading: Air Purifier, Qubo, Honeywell, Phillips, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Best Air Purifiers Under Rs. 20,000: 5 Things to Check Before You Buy
