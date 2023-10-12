Technology News

Intel Arc A580 GPU With Ray Tracing and Intel XeSS Support Launched: All Details

Intel's new Arc A580 GPU is available from ASRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 October 2023 09:47 IST
Intel Arc A580 GPU With Ray Tracing and Intel XeSS Support Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel Arc A580 GPU pricing starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 14,900)

Highlights
  • Intel's new Arc A580 GPU offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory
  • The desktop GPU has a TBP of 185W
  • The Intel Arc A580 GPU supports generative AI tasks like Stable Diffusion
Intel Arc A580 desktop graphics card was launched by the company earlier this week. The new midrange GPU is aimed at creators and gamers, according to the US chipmaker. Gamers will be able to play popular titles in full 1080p resolution at high settings using the new Intel Arc A580 GPU. It will also offer high frame rates on esports games, as per details shared by the firm. Meanwhile, the graphics card will also support Intel XeSS and hardware accelerated ray tracing.

Announced several months ago, the Intel Arc A580 has finally arrived in global markets. The graphics card has 24 Xe cores and 24 ray tracing units. The company say it has a peak clock speed of 1700MHz and is equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a memory bandwidth of 512GB/s.

The newly launched Intel Arc 5-series graphics card for desktop computers has a total board power (TBP) of 185W. It features a slightly less capable version of the GPU that is found on Intel's more expensive Arc A770 and A750 GPUs.

intel arc a580 gaming Intel Arc A580

Photo Credit: Intel

 

The product page for the Intel Arc A580 states that the game provides high framerates for popular titles at 1080p resolution. On Diablo IV and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, for example, it offers 155fps and 119fps respectively. Baldur's Gate III and Cyberpunk 2077 (With XeSS and ray tracing) run at 90fps and 85fps, according to Intel.

The chipmaker is also touting the AI capabilities of the Arc A580 GPU. These include workloads that involve on-device generative AI tasks like running Stable Diffusion. It will also support Intel's XeSS AI-based image upscaling technology, which depends on the company's Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) AI technology.

According to the company, the new Intel A580 graphics card pricing starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 14,900). The new midrange graphics card is now available for purchase from manufacturers like ASRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle in regions where other Arc GPUs like the Intel Arc 750 and Intel Arc A770 are available.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Android Tablets Under Rs. 20,000
Smartwatch Magic Unveiled: Explore Croma's Festive Collection
Intel Arc A580 GPU With Ray Tracing and Intel XeSS Support Launched: All Details
