Intel Arc A580 desktop graphics card was launched by the company earlier this week. The new midrange GPU is aimed at creators and gamers, according to the US chipmaker. Gamers will be able to play popular titles in full 1080p resolution at high settings using the new Intel Arc A580 GPU. It will also offer high frame rates on esports games, as per details shared by the firm. Meanwhile, the graphics card will also support Intel XeSS and hardware accelerated ray tracing.

Announced several months ago, the Intel Arc A580 has finally arrived in global markets. The graphics card has 24 Xe cores and 24 ray tracing units. The company say it has a peak clock speed of 1700MHz and is equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a memory bandwidth of 512GB/s.

The newly launched Intel Arc 5-series graphics card for desktop computers has a total board power (TBP) of 185W. It features a slightly less capable version of the GPU that is found on Intel's more expensive Arc A770 and A750 GPUs.

Photo Credit: Intel

The product page for the Intel Arc A580 states that the game provides high framerates for popular titles at 1080p resolution. On Diablo IV and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, for example, it offers 155fps and 119fps respectively. Baldur's Gate III and Cyberpunk 2077 (With XeSS and ray tracing) run at 90fps and 85fps, according to Intel.

The chipmaker is also touting the AI capabilities of the Arc A580 GPU. These include workloads that involve on-device generative AI tasks like running Stable Diffusion. It will also support Intel's XeSS AI-based image upscaling technology, which depends on the company's Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) AI technology.

According to the company, the new Intel A580 graphics card pricing starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 14,900). The new midrange graphics card is now available for purchase from manufacturers like ASRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle in regions where other Arc GPUs like the Intel Arc 750 and Intel Arc A770 are available.

