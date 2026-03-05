Shared hardware across brands is hardly surprising in today's tech ecosystem. But when two tablets look almost identical on paper and feel nearly the same in hand, differentiation becomes the real test. The Oppo Pad 5, priced in India at Rs. 26,999, arrives with familiar specifications, a familiar design language, and a familiar pricing strategy as the OnePlus Pad Go 2.

That shifts the focus away from raw features and towards experience. What, then, truly sets the Oppo Pad 5 apart in an increasingly competitive market? Here's our review.

Oppo Pad 5 Design: Well-Built

Dimensions -- 266 x 192.8 x 6.8 mm

Weight -- 599 grams (5G)

Colours - Aurora Pink, Starlight Black

Ingress rating – NA

The Oppo Pad 5 features a flat frame with rounded edges, giving the device a premium look. If you're familiar with the OnePlus Pad Go 2, there won't be anything new to discover here, and the device will feel quite familiar to you. The Oppo Pad 5 is just 6.8mm thick, making it quite slim for a 12-inch tablet. It feels balanced and comfortable to hold despite its size, making it suitable for extended use and easy to slip into a backpack.

Our review unit comes in the Aurora Pink finish, which adds a slightly playful touch to what is otherwise a fairly minimalist design. The pink tone is more expressive compared to the Starlight Black shade, without being overly loud. The rear panel is polycarbonate, but the matte finish prevents it from feeling cheap. Another bonus is that texture not only lends a premium appearance at first glance, but it also makes the tablet less prone to picking up fingerprints and smudges. This means you'll need to wipe it down less frequently to keep it looking clean.

In terms of port placement, the power button sits along the top edge (in portrait orientation), while the volume buttons are positioned on the side. A USB Type-C port is located at the bottom, surrounded by speaker grilles on either end of the frame.

However, there is no magnetic connector for a keyboard, which limits its productivity ambitions to Bluetooth-based peripherals. The tablet also lacks an official IP rating for dust or water resistance, so it's best suited for indoor use.

Oppo Pad 5 Display: Quality Binge-Watching

Size and resolution - 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD, 2800 x 1,980 pixels

Refresh rate – 120Hz

Protection – NA

One of the Pad 5's strongest suits is its display. It has a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with a pixel density of 284 PPI. It also supports Dolby Vision. The panel delivers vibrant colours, sharp text, and solid HDR implementation. Despite being an LCD panel, it produces decent black levels. I did not experience any backlight bleeding either, which is good. It supports up to 900 nits peak brightness, which shouldn't pose any issue unless you're under direct sunlight. Overall, it is an impressive display for media consumption.

What adds extra benefit is the 7:5 aspect ratio, which is the same as the OnePlus Pad Go 2. It sits comfortably between the 4:3 ratio of the iPad and the 16:10 ratio of the Galaxy Tab, so one does not have to worry about letterboxing or screen size, especially if they wish to watch a film. The bezels, however, are slightly thicker.

The Oppo Pad 5 features a 120Hz LTPS panel that allows the tablet to switch modes based on the user's needs. This makes it a good option for browsing, social media, and watching videos. The tablet also has TUV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0, adding extra eye protection features.

Oppo Pad 5 Software: Runs Great, But Not Supported Well

Software - ColorOS 16

Version - Android 16

Updates Promised - 2 years OS + 3 years security

On the software front, the Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. As such, it inherits most of the features from the latest Oppo handsets; you can learn more about them here. What's additional here are the ecosystem features, such as piggybacking on your phone's mobile network and GPS. It also lets you take calls from your Oppo phone directly on the tablet. However, I wasn't able to test out the latter.

What I played around with a lot were the multitasking capabilities. Features like split-screen view and floating windows are a boon if you're thinking of getting the Pad 5 as an alternative to your laptop. Not only can you have multiple windows open side by side, but you can also stream content with the help of a picture-in-picture video player and take notes — all at the same time.

While the tablet can be purchased with a stylus, the brand, however, did not provide us with one, which means we weren't able to test out its integration. On paper, features like handwriting recognition, a handwriting calculator, and instant switching between different tools sound promising, although we did not get a chance to test them.

Software support, however, is mediocre. Oppo has promised just two years of OS updates and three years of security patches for the Pad 5. In contrast, the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which runs identical hardware, promises four years of OS and six years of security patches.

Oppo Pad 5 Performance: Great for Multitasking

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

Memory - 8GB, LPDDR5x

Storage - Up to 256GB, UFS 3.1

The Oppo Pad 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, which is also used in other devices, such as the Poco X7. The difference is that this processor has to manage a much larger screen and support multitasking.

In day-to-day use, the tablet leaves little room to complain. Apps launch quickly, and navigation is smooth. The Oppo Pad 5 is more than enough for any university or work-related activities. In fact, in everyday use, it feels nearly indistinguishable from the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which makes the lack of a clear differentiating feature more noticeable. However, those hoping to use the Oppo Pad 5 as a laptop replacement may run into limitations. A key reason for this is the absence of an official keyboard accessory.