Government Approves $11 Billion Revival Plan for BSNL to help deploy 4G, 5G

The development comes days after BSNL partnered with top software company Tata Consultancy Services to help deploy 4G network across the country.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 June 2023 16:40 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The telecom market is dominated by private players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Highlights
  • BSNL has been posting losses for the past 12 years
  • The company been struggling to win customers
  • The telecom market in India was upended by Jio's launch in 2016

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved an Rs. 89,000 crore ($10.79 billion) revival package for loss-making Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to help the state-owned telecom operator deploy 4G and 5G services in a market dominated by private players.

"With this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity to remotest parts of India," the cabinet said in a statement.

The development comes days after BSNL partnered with top software company Tata Consultancy Services to help deploy 4G network across the country at a time when larger rivals were rolling out next-generation 5G network.

Debt-laden BSNL, grappling with poor infrastructure, has been posting losses for the past 12 years. The losses narrowed to Rs. 69.82 billion in the year ended March 2022 from Rs. 74.41 billion a year ago.

The company has also been struggling to win customers in the face of intense price competition from Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The telecom market in India was upended by Jio's launch in 2016, when it offered free calls and cut-price data plans, eroding the profit and revenue of rivals and leading to consolidation.

Shares of state-owned telecom firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd surged 14.3 percent after the news on a revival package for BSNL.

($1 = 82.5057 Indian rupees)

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
BSNL, 4G, 5G, India
