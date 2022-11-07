Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Seeks to Deposit Rs. 3,720 Crore in Escrow Account to Acquire Reliance Infratel's Tower, Fibre Assets

Jio Seeks to Deposit Rs. 3,720 Crore in Escrow Account to Acquire Reliance Infratel's Tower, Fibre Assets

Jio has stated that a delay in acquisition of RITL (Reliance Infratel Ltd) assets due to inter-creditor disputes will deteriorate the value of assets.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 7 November 2022 14:20 IST
Jio Seeks to Deposit Rs. 3,720 Crore in Escrow Account to Acquire Reliance Infratel's Tower, Fibre Assets

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The funds will be distributed amongst the lenders once dispute is settled

Highlights
  • Jio says a delay in the deal could cause deterioration in asset value
  • RITL assets worth 1.78 lakh route km, 43,540 mobile towers to be acquired
  • Funds will be distributed once inter-creditors dispute resolved, Jio says

Telecom operator Jio has proposed to deposit Rs 3,720 crore in an escrow account to complete the acquisition of Reliance Infratel which is undergoing liquidation process.

Billionaire Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-run Jio placed the bid of Rs 3,720 crore in November 2019 to acquire tower and fibre asset of debt-ridden subsidiary of his younger brother Anil Ambani managed firm Reliance Communications.

Jio's subsidiary Reliance Projects and Property Management Services in an application before NCLT last month said that the company is committed to and is willing to implement the resolution plan of Reliance Infratel, which was approved by the committee of creditors earlier.

Jio said delay in acquisition of RITL (Reliance Infratel) assets due to inter-creditor disputes will deteriorate the value of assets.

"In order to avoid any further delays, the applicant proposes to deposit the total resolution amount in an account with State Bank of India as was directed by this hon'ble tribunal in the plan approval order," Jio's arm said in a fresh application before NCLT Mumbai.

RITL has fibre assets of around 1.78 lakh route kilometers and 43,540 mobile towers across the country.

RITL is the holding company for tower and fibre assets of RCOM.

Reliance Project & Property Management Services Limited, a subsidiary of Jio, and the successful resolution applicant for RITL, has moved a fresh application in the NCLT Mumbai to complete the acquisition process.

The funds will be distributed amongst the lenders once the inter-creditors dispute over the distribution of resolution funds is settled amongst the lenders.

SBI and a few other banks, including Doha Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Emirates Bank, are engaged in a legal battle over the distribution of funds. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Doha Bank had challenged the classification of claims from the indirect creditors of RITL, as the financial creditors, by the resolution professional.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Communications, RITL, Mukesh Ambani
Elon Musk's Starlink to Slow Down Internet Speeds, Introduces Daytime Data Caps With 1TB Fair Use Policy
Twitter Blue Verification Check Mark Badges Delayed Until After US Midterm Elections: Report
Featured video of the day
How a Smartphone Helped Develop Apps
Advertisement

Related Stories

Jio Seeks to Deposit Rs. 3,720 Crore in Escrow Account to Acquire Reliance Infratel's Tower, Fibre Assets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  2. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
  3. Twitter Said to Ask Some Laid Off Employees to Return to Work
  4. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  5. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  6. Why Elon Musk Wants to Make X, an 'Everything App'
  7. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  8. Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Andor Season 2 Begins Filming on November 21, Creator Tony Gilroy Confirms
  2. Elon Musk's Starlink to Slow Down Internet Speeds, Introduces Daytime Data Caps With 1TB Fair Use Policy
  3. ISRO Plans to Explore Dark Side of the Moon With Japan, to Send Probe to Mars
  4. Telegram Update Brings Topics to Groups, Collectible Usernames, More: All Details
  5. Twitter Blue Verification Check Mark Badges Delayed Until After US Midterm Elections: Report
  6. Jio Seeks to Deposit Rs. 3,720 Crore in Escrow Account to Acquire Reliance Infratel's Tower, Fibre Assets
  7. Draft Digital India Act Framework Expected by Early 2023, Significant Work Done, MoS IT Says
  8. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India, Costs Rs. 599 per Year
  9. Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  10. Twitter Blue India Rollout Could Take Place in 'Less Than a Month', Elon Musk Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.