Vodafone Idea Updates Family Postpaid Plans to Let Users Add Up to 8 Additional Members

Each added member will get 40GB of high-speed data per month and 200GB of rollover data.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 17:33 IST
Photo Credit: Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's Max Family plans start at Rs. 701

  • Vi's Rs. 701 plan currently includes a primary and a secondary connection
  • Users with Vi Max Family Rs. 1,201 plan can add up to five members
  • Vi’s existing Family Postpaid plans include data and OTT benefits
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new add-on feature to its Family Postpaid plans on Thursday. With this update, users can add up to eight secondary members to their existing family plan at Rs. 299 per member. This enhancement aims to provide a convenient way for customers to add family members to their existing Vi Family plan. The plan offers 40GB of high-speed data per month for each additional member.

Vodafone Idea Updates Max Family Postpaid Plans

Vi has announced a new feature for its Max Family plans priced at Rs. 701, Rs. 1,201, and Rs. 1,401. The telecom major now allows users to add up to eight secondary members to their existing family plan by paying Rs. 299 per member. Each added member will get 40GB of high-speed data per month and 200GB of rollover data. They can also avail unlimited calls and 3,000 SMS messages.

With this latest add-on feature, the existing Rs. 701 Vi Max Family plan user can add up to seven additional members at Rs. 299 per member. The plan currently includes one primary and one secondary connection. Likewise, users with the Vi Max Family Rs. 1,201 plan will be able to add up to five additional members with the new update. This plan has one primary and three secondary connections at present.

Further, the add-on feature also allows Rs. 1,401 plan users to add up to four additional members. This plan has one primary and four secondary connections.

Vi's existing Family Postpaid plans include data and OTT benefits. They offer access to Vi Movies and TV, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar and SonyLiv.

The Vi Max Postpaid plans priced at Rs. 1,201 and Rs. 1,401 offer Swiggy One membership and Eazy Diner benefits at no extra cost. The SwiggyOne subscription will be offered for one year with access to two coupons of the SwiggyOne quarterly membership. Users can avail of one year of access to two coupons of Eazy Diner Prime's quarterly membership.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony to Fully Shut Down PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program Next Year
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review: Power-Packed Performance in Compact Size

