Infinix GT 30 5G+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 Teased

Infinix GT 30 5G+ is confirmed to feature GT Shoulder Triggers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 11:07 IST
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 Teased

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 30 5G+ is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart

Highlights
  • The phone's rear panel includes customisable white LED lighting
  • Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was unveiled in India in June
  • The GT 30 5G+ could arrive as a more affordable variant of the GT 30
Infinix GT 30 5G+ is set to launch in India soon. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary shared the first official teaser of the upcoming 5G phone on Thursday. The teasers reveal the design and availability details of the Infinix GT 30 5G+. It is confirmed to feature a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and will go on sale via Flipkart. The gaming-oriented smartphone is expected to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB RAM.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Teased

Infinix has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ in India through a press release. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, teaser images reveal the phone's design in a green finish with Cyber Mecha Design 2.0, similar to the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G. The rear panel of the phone includes customisable white LED lighting.

Like the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, the upcoming Infinix GT 30 5G+ is confirmed to feature GT Shoulder Triggers, designed to deliver console-like controls. It is claimed to have 90fps certification in BGMI from KRAFTON.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. Both Infinix and Flipkart have set up dedicated microsites on their websites to tease the upcoming launch, featuring the tagline "The Game Starts with You."

Gadgets 360 earlier spotted the Infinix GT 30 5G+ listed on the company's official website, hinting at an imminent launch. It could arrive as a more affordable variant of the GT 30 Pro. It is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The new phone may support 45W wired fast charging.

The brand unveiled the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G in June in India at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset and houses a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. It has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter

Infinix GT 30 5G Plus, Infinix GT 30 5G Plus Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 Teased
