Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra takes us to Chandra, who is a mysterious woman and arrives at Bengaluru with her buried past. She gets stuck with the gang involved in organ trafficking. Chandra sees something extraordinary in herself that reveals her immortality. The film gets into moral, power and identity and is set against a background of supernatural elements and wrapped in Indian folklore. Dominic Arun is the director, and the film is being appreciated for its unique cinematic representation with this different story.

When & Where to Watch

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is going to premiere on JioHotstar on October 20, 2025. It has already been released in theatres and is leaving a big impression. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer & Plot

The official trailer gives a glimpse into a mysterious woman known as Chandra. She reaches Bengaluru with a hidden get-up. She gives a glimpse of extraordinary abilities, supernatural elements and more. She works at a cafe at night and gets involved in a gang which is led by Gajendran, who does organ trafficking. Chandra faces moral dilemmas and dark forces.

Another character is an inspector who changes into a yaksha. There are other elements which include contemporary issues with indian mythology, and this creates a foundation of a different perspective in the cinemas.

Cast & Crew

The cast of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan a Chandra, Naslen as Sunny and other actors, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar and more. The director and writer of the movie is Dominic Arun. Dulquer Salmaan is the producer of film, under the banner of Wayfarer Films.

Reception

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has gained much praise because of its unique narrative and the actors' performances. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.1 out of 10.