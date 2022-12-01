Mivi Model E smartwatch was been launched in India on Thursday, December 1. The affordable wearable from the Telangana-based company is available for purchase of the official website of Mivi and on Flipkart. The Mivi Model E smartwatch comes in six different shades to choose from. It sports a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen, while also being rated IP68 certification for water and sweat resistance. The Mivi Model E smartwatch also offers upto 120 sports mode, significant health features and up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

Mivi Model E price in India, availability

The Mivi Model E can is currently available for purchase on Mivi's official website and Flipkart website at a launch price of Rs. 1,299.

As mentioned, the smartwatch arrives in six colour options that include Pink, Blue, Red, Grey, Green, and Black.

Mivi Model E specifications, features

The made-in-India smartwatch from Mivi sports a 1.69-inch HD cutting-edge display, with 500 nits of brightness. It also has more than 50 cloud watch faces, which can be changed using the Mivi app. The Mivi Model E is powered by a 200mAh lithium polymer battery, which supports smart charging via magnetic attraction line for charging. The company claims that the smartwatch takes 1.5 hours to complete one cycle of charging, which can last for up to seven days with normal usage, and up to 20 days on standby.

The Mivi Model E wearable supports Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The affordable smartwatch from Mivi is rated with an IP68 certification for water and sweat resistance. The device, with support for certain health features, sports a G-sensor for tracking step counts and monitoring sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and exercise data. It also comes with menstrual cycle tracking feature. All these features can be accessed using Mivi Health app.

In terms of design, the Mivi Model E smartwatch has a silicone strap and a stainless-steel dial. The smartwatch is compatible with Android as well as iOS. Other important features of the device include music control, dial selection, message push, alarm clock, photo control, and weather information.

The smartwatch comes with 120 different sports mode. Moreover, the Mivi Model E watch also supports 28 different languages.

