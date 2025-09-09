Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google's AI Mode Adds Support for Hindi and Four Other Languages

Google's AI Mode Adds Support for Hindi and Four Other Languages

Apart from Hindi, AI Mode is also available in Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian, Japanese, and Korean.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 11:28 IST
Google's AI Mode Adds Support for Hindi and Four Other Languages

Photo Credit: Google

Google expanded AI Mode in Search to more than 180 countries in August

Highlights
  • AI Mode in Google Search is powered by Gemini 2.5 AI model
  • It offers features such as Deep Search and image input
  • AI Mode first arrived in India in July
Advertisement

Google's AI Mode is now accessible to even more users. The Gemini-powered artificial intelligence (AI) search experience within Google Search is now available to users in five new languages. At launch, the chatbot only supported English language queries, limiting accessibility in countries where English is not the primary language of communication. Now, the Mountain View-based search giant is making the AI tool available in Hindi and four other languages. This means Hindi-speaking users can now make queries and receive answers in their native language.

AI Mode in Search Now Available in Five New Languages

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Robby Stein, Vice President of Product at Google Search, announced that AI Mode will now be available in five new languages. These include Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, and Korean. The latest update arrives just two weeks after the tech giant expanded AI Mode to more than 180 countries.

Making the announcement, Stein highlighted that the decision to add support for more languages was made after witnessing high usage of the feature across the globe. Powered by a custom version of the Gemini 2.5 AI model, the company tweaked the model to add support for the new languages.

Stein added that with advancements in the AI model, AI Mode in Search's responses will be “culturally relevant and useful” in each new language. Some Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to access the search tool in Hindi and found that the responses were not just a direct translation of English queries, but were culturally and contextually aware as well. Notably, we are not seeing support for new languages on some devices, and it might take a few days before the update is rolled out globally.

Last month, the tech giant rolled out agentic capabilities into AI Mode. It is currently available in the US to Google AI Ultra subscribers. When users ask more complex queries, such as recommendations for a dinner reservation with multiple constraints (party size, meal preferences, date and time), AI Mode can search across multiple reservation platforms to find real-time availability based on the needs, and present a list of restaurants with available reservation slots.

Google said this new capability makes use of the live web browsing ability of Project Mariner, along with partner integrations on Search, and its Knowledge Graph and Google Maps. Currently, the tech giant is working with OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, and others for this feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI Mode, Google Search, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Xiaomi 16 Pro Renders Showcasing Bezel Differences Leaked

Related Stories

Google's AI Mode Adds Support for Hindi and Four Other Languages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  2. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
  3. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  5. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  6. Last-Minute Rumour Recap Ahead of Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event Today
  7. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  8. Vivo X300 Pro Display Size Revealed; Design Partially Teased
  9. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  10. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits
  2. MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game
  3. Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam
  4. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability
  5. Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Updated With Higher Resolution and Vertical Video Format
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Google Pixel 9 to Go on Sale for Less Than Half of Its Original Price
  7. Sony Xperia 10 VII Renders and Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 15 Camera Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  9. Google's AI Mode Adds Support for Hindi and Four Other Languages
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Xiaomi 16 Pro Renders Showcasing Bezel Differences Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »