Google's AI Mode is now accessible to even more users. The Gemini-powered artificial intelligence (AI) search experience within Google Search is now available to users in five new languages. At launch, the chatbot only supported English language queries, limiting accessibility in countries where English is not the primary language of communication. Now, the Mountain View-based search giant is making the AI tool available in Hindi and four other languages. This means Hindi-speaking users can now make queries and receive answers in their native language.

AI Mode in Search Now Available in Five New Languages

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Robby Stein, Vice President of Product at Google Search, announced that AI Mode will now be available in five new languages. These include Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, and Korean. The latest update arrives just two weeks after the tech giant expanded AI Mode to more than 180 countries.

Making the announcement, Stein highlighted that the decision to add support for more languages was made after witnessing high usage of the feature across the globe. Powered by a custom version of the Gemini 2.5 AI model, the company tweaked the model to add support for the new languages.

Stein added that with advancements in the AI model, AI Mode in Search's responses will be “culturally relevant and useful” in each new language. Some Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to access the search tool in Hindi and found that the responses were not just a direct translation of English queries, but were culturally and contextually aware as well. Notably, we are not seeing support for new languages on some devices, and it might take a few days before the update is rolled out globally.

Last month, the tech giant rolled out agentic capabilities into AI Mode. It is currently available in the US to Google AI Ultra subscribers. When users ask more complex queries, such as recommendations for a dinner reservation with multiple constraints (party size, meal preferences, date and time), AI Mode can search across multiple reservation platforms to find real-time availability based on the needs, and present a list of restaurants with available reservation slots.

Google said this new capability makes use of the live web browsing ability of Project Mariner, along with partner integrations on Search, and its Knowledge Graph and Google Maps. Currently, the tech giant is working with OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, and others for this feature.