Realme GT 8 series is scheduled to launch in October, the company recently announced. Comprising the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro, the upcoming flagship lineup is set to succeed last year's Realme GT 7 series. Specifications of the soon-to-launch handsets have been surfacing online for weeks. Now, an alleged render of the Realme GT 8 Pro has been leaked online, giving a peek into its rear design. This comes shortly after the company teased the design of the rear camera module of the phone.

Realme GT 8 Pro Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared an render of the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro. The image shows the phone with a redesigned square camera module, with two ear-shaped protrusions on either side. The tipster claims that the Deco design resembles a robot's head (translated from Chinese) . The phone appears in a white colourway, with a metal chassis. It is shown with a triple rear camera setup. However, a cutout for an LED flash seems to be missing.

Realme GT 8 Pro could feature a metal frame

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The power button and volume control buttons could be placed on the right side of the phone. Two signal antennas are shown on the same side, with one appearing below in the middle of the metal frame and the other on top of the volume buttons. The alleged render also shows Realme's branding in the bottom left corner of the flat rear panel.

Realme recently teased the design of the rear camera module on Weibo. The design shown in the leaked render is in line with that of the phone's teaser.

The Chinese tech firm recently announced that its next flagship smartphone lineup, dubbed Realme GT 8 series, will launch in China in October. But the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro.

Weeks before its official debut, the Realme GT 8 series is already available to pre-order in China. People can pre-book the phones for free. However, if they choose to pay a small reservation fee, they avail themselves of additional benefits, the company said.

As per earlier reports, the Realme GT 8 series might feature a 200-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It is rumoured to sport a flat 2K AMOLED display, too. Additionally, both handsets in the flagship lineup might be the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The standard model could be equipped with a 6.6-inch display. It might pack a 7,000mAh battery. On top of this, the handset will reportedly feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Realme GT 8 series will succeed last year's Realme GT 7 lineup, which included the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7 Pro. While the Pro model features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the standard variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC.