Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Releases Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model in Public Preview, Adds New Features

Google Releases Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model in Public Preview, Adds New Features

The Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model comes with native speech understanding capability.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 19:17 IST
Google Releases Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model in Public Preview, Adds New Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro model comes with a context window of up to 1 million tokens

Highlights
  • Google Gemini 1.5 Pro is available in more than 180 countries
  • The AI model can be tested using the Gemini API
  • Google’s Gemini 1.5 model is built on Transformer and MoE architecture
Advertisement

Google introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) model with the largest context window, Gemini 1.5 Pro in public preview on Tuesday. The tech giant first announced the AI model in February, and for the next two months, it was available in Google AI Studio for developers to try out. Now, it is available to users to try out. Enthusiasts can also create or access API keys to build using the large language model (LLM). In opening it to the public, the tech giant has also included multiple new capabilities in Gemini 1.5 Pro.

The AI model was introduced in public preview during the company's annual Google Cloud Next event. The standard version of Gemini 1.5 Pro comes with a 1,28,000 token context window. In comparison, Gemini 1.0 had a context window of 32,000 tokens. There's a special variant of the model as well which comes with a massive context window of one million tokens. Tokens are the primary units of data, which can be understood as syllables, words, or subsections of words. The context window is the amount of information an AI model can access, based on the keywords in the prompt, to find relevant information.

To put it into context, a context window of one million tokens could be about 7,00,000 words, which is similar to ten average-sized books with 300 pages. This kind of information spread enables the AI to understand the wider context and respond with an answer that can be more relevant to the user. Further, this capability is especially useful when a user wants the AI to analyse a large file to find out a particular piece of information.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user Rowan Cheung was able to get early access to the Gemini AI model and posted about his findings from using it. In a post, he said, “I uploaded the entire NBA dunk contest from last night and asked which dunk had the highest score. Gemini 1.5 was incredibly able to find the specific perfect 50 dunk and details from just its long context video understanding!”

The AI model comes with several new features as well. Google has added native audio or speech support, and Gemini 1.5 Pro can understand verbal prompts. Alongside, a File API for handling files, system instructions, and JSON mode have also been added for developers to have better control over the model. It also comes with its multimodal capability and can analyse images and videos. The AI model is currently available in more than 180 countries including India.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Gemini, Artificial Intelligence, AI, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
IMF Withholding Financial Aid for El Salvador Due to Its Bitcoin Alliance: Report
Hong Kong Said to Be Close to Approving Its First Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Related Stories

Google Releases Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model in Public Preview, Adds New Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases New Smartphone Launch, Moto G64 5G Leaks Online
  2. Google Releases Gemini 1.5 Pro in Public Preview, Adds New Features
  3. Redmi Turbo 3 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Goes Official: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 3 With 1.5K OLED Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. New Zealand Commerce Minister Warns Leaders on Being Slow in Crypto Exploration
  3. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4 Turbo With Vision Capabilities in API and ChatGPT
  4. Moto G64 5G India Launch Set for April 16; Key Specifications, Design, Colour Options Revealed
  5. Google Releases Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model in Public Preview, Adds New Features
  6. iPadOS 17.5 Beta Includes Firmware for Unreleased OLED iPad Pro Models, New Apple Pencil: Report
  7. Tesla Chief Elon Musk Said to Meet PM Modi in April, Announce India Investment Plans
  8. Oppo A3 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China Telecom Website; Listed to Offer IP69 Rating
  9. Hong Kong Said to Be Close to Approving Its First Spot Bitcoin ETFs
  10. IMF Withholding Financial Aid for El Salvador Due to Its Bitcoin Alliance: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »