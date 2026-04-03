Google Vids, the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video creation platform, has received a massive update. In August 2025, the Mountain View-based tech giant expanded the platform to all users, but the ability to generate AI videos from text prompts was kept limited to paying subscribers. However, on Thursday, the company announced that everyone can now generate Veo 3.1-powered AI videos for free. Although the maximum number of free video generations is limited, the update opens up the use case of the platform to non-paying users.

Google Vids Gets New Features

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new capabilities with the update. The biggest announcement was making video generations via the Veo 3.1 AI model free to everyone. With this, anyone with a personal Google account can generate up to eight-second-long AI videos using text prompts or image input. Currently, free accounts are limited to 10 video generations per month.

Another big introduction is custom soundtracks. Powered by Lyria 3 and Lyria 3 Pro models, users can now add an AI-generated soundtrack to their clips or the entire video. The company says this will let users generate between 30 seconds to three-minute-long tracks. However, this feature is currently limited to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Additionally, the company is also adding AI Avatars to the platform. When creating anchor-led clips or videos, paying users can now leverage Veo 3.1 to generate a customisable AI avatar with a consistent face and voice. This means the avatar can not only be used in multiple clips, but also in separate projects without having to worry about consistency.

These AI Avatars are also highly controllable. Users can place them in specific scenes and have them interact with uploaded objects. The appearance of the avatars can also be adjusted. Google says users can tweak the fine details of their appearance, swap outfits, and change backgrounds as per their desire.

Finally, the company is also making it easy to create and share video projects on Google Vids. With a new screen recorder Chrome extension, users can now record either their screen or themselves from anywhere on the web. This now turns the entire video creation process into a single click.

Along the same vein, users can now publish finished videos directly on YouTube. The new export process eliminates the extra steps involved in first rendering the video, downloading it, and uploading it to the video streaming platform. Additionally, all exports will be private by default to let users preview them before sharing publicly.