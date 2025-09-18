Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Windows 11 Users Invited to Test Microsoft’s Experimental AI Features in MS Paint

Windows 11 Users Invited to Test Microsoft’s Experimental AI Features in MS Paint

Microsoft is sending some Windows 11 users an invite to join the Microsoft AI Labs, which offers experimental features for Paint.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 September 2025 16:53 IST
Windows 11 Users Invited to Test Microsoft’s Experimental AI Features in MS Paint

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 users can now save their Paint creations as a project file

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft says it will notify users when new features are ready
  • Some users were also seeing an error when signing up for AI Labs
  • It appears the Microsoft AI Labs is only focused on Paint
Advertisement

Microsoft appears to be launching a new platform that will allow Windows 11 users to test new artificial intelligence (AI) features in MS Paint. The Redmond-based tech giant is sending invites to some users, asking them to sign up for the Microsoft AI Labs. The purpose of this notification is not clear, as signing up does not give access to any new AI tools immediately. Some users have also reported getting an error when trying to sign up for the unannounced platform.

Microsoft AI Labs Invites Are Being Sent to Some Windows 11 Users

First spotted by Windows Latest, some Windows 11 users are now seeing a new notification from the tech giant when they open the MS Paint app. The notification prompts users to “try experimental AI features in Paint” by signing up for the new platform. Some Gadgets 360 staff members have also received the notification.

windows11 ai labs2 Microsoft AI Labs

Microsoft AI Labs invite to Paint

 

The basis of sending these invites is not known. We have seen them in non-Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11, but not on AI PCs with the dedicated Copilot button. It could be that the invites are being shared in a staggered manner, and eventually, the company plans to invite all Windows 11 users. Notably, the tech giant has not officially announced the Microsoft AI Labs.

To find the invite, Windows 11 users have to go to Paint and click on the Settings icon located at the top right corner. This page shows a Microsoft AI Labs label. The pop-up menu says, “Discover the latest AI-powered tools in Paint. Sign up to try them out and share feedback to help shape the future of creativity.”

windows11 ai labs3 Microsoft AI Labs

After signing up for Microsoft AI Labs, this message appears

 

While some publications have reported receiving an error message when trying to sign up, one Gadgets 360 staff member was able to sign up and get the message, “You're all set. Stay tuned for new features in the app. We'll notify you when new features are ready for you to explore.”

This appears to be separate from the company's Windows Insiders programme, and it does not seem to require a beta version of the operating system. However, what is truly interesting is that Microsoft is letting even those users sign up for the feature who do not have the hardware capacity to run on-device AI features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Windows 11, Microsoft AI Labs, Microsoft, MS Paint, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on iQOO 13, Neo 10R, Z10, and More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series' Android-16-Based One UI 8 Update Rollout Expands to India

Related Stories

Windows 11 Users Invited to Test Microsoft’s Experimental AI Features in MS Paint
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  2. Nothing Ear 3 With 'Super Mic' Feature, Up to 45dB ANC Launched: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Announces Offers on These Products Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  5. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  6. Best Flagship Headphones Deals During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  7. Samsung Is Now Rolling Out One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 Series in India
  8. DJI Mini 5 Pro With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched at This Price
  9. These Samsung Phones Will Get Price Drops Ahead of Festive Season
  10. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Are Here With a Massive Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut
  2. Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A55 5G and More to Go on Sale With Discounts During Festive Season
  4. Coinbase Urges US DOJ Action as SEC Mulls Dropping Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange
  5. Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  6. Nothing Ear 3 Launched With Super Mic Feature, Up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Features
  7. Nvidia Bets Big on Intel With $5 Billion Stake and Chip Partnership
  8. Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Reportedly Postponed to October
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series' Android-16-Based One UI 8 Update Rollout Expands to India
  10. Xiaomi Announces Festive Offers on Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7, QLED TVs and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »