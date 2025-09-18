Microsoft appears to be launching a new platform that will allow Windows 11 users to test new artificial intelligence (AI) features in MS Paint. The Redmond-based tech giant is sending invites to some users, asking them to sign up for the Microsoft AI Labs. The purpose of this notification is not clear, as signing up does not give access to any new AI tools immediately. Some users have also reported getting an error when trying to sign up for the unannounced platform.

Microsoft AI Labs Invites Are Being Sent to Some Windows 11 Users

First spotted by Windows Latest, some Windows 11 users are now seeing a new notification from the tech giant when they open the MS Paint app. The notification prompts users to “try experimental AI features in Paint” by signing up for the new platform. Some Gadgets 360 staff members have also received the notification.

Microsoft AI Labs invite to Paint

The basis of sending these invites is not known. We have seen them in non-Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11, but not on AI PCs with the dedicated Copilot button. It could be that the invites are being shared in a staggered manner, and eventually, the company plans to invite all Windows 11 users. Notably, the tech giant has not officially announced the Microsoft AI Labs.

To find the invite, Windows 11 users have to go to Paint and click on the Settings icon located at the top right corner. This page shows a Microsoft AI Labs label. The pop-up menu says, “Discover the latest AI-powered tools in Paint. Sign up to try them out and share feedback to help shape the future of creativity.”

After signing up for Microsoft AI Labs, this message appears

While some publications have reported receiving an error message when trying to sign up, one Gadgets 360 staff member was able to sign up and get the message, “You're all set. Stay tuned for new features in the app. We'll notify you when new features are ready for you to explore.”

This appears to be separate from the company's Windows Insiders programme, and it does not seem to require a beta version of the operating system. However, what is truly interesting is that Microsoft is letting even those users sign up for the feature who do not have the hardware capacity to run on-device AI features.