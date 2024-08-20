Apple Podcasts web app is now available to users on desktop browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Previously, the desktop experience was only available on macOS but with this change, iPhone users can also listen to their podcasts on Windows-based desktops. The introduction of the Podcasts web app comes weeks after Apple rolled out the Maps web app in beta, enabling users to see directions, check routes and explore business listings from their browsers on smartphones and desktops.

Apple Podcasts Web App

Apple Podcasts web app can be accessed by visiting the URL podcasts.apple.com. It carries the same functionality as the Podcasts app on the company's lineup of devices, enabling users to explore new podcasts across various genres such as true crime, news and comedy, listen to them in various languages and check out the top charts.

The web app works on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox on Macs, PCs and other devices. Users can sign in with their Apple ID to see what they are currently listening to. It features tabs such as Home, Browse, and Top Charts. The web app also has a search bar in the left panel while the play/pause and other media controls are located at the top. Users can select their region to see content relevant to their location.

With the Apple Podcasts web app, users can access their Up Next queue, list of saved shows, and the catalogue of all the podcasts on the web browser. It also features paid podcasts which the user may have subscribed to. This means they can start listening to podcasts on their iPhone or other Apple devices and carry it over to their Windows desktops if they wish to.

Users who visit the Apple Podcasts website while having the app already installed on their iPhone, iPad or Mac will be redirected to the native app instead of the new web experience.

