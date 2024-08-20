Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features

Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features

With the Apple Podcasts web app, users can access their Up Next queue, list of saved shows and the catalogue of all the podcasts on the web browser.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 13:48 IST
Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple first introduced a dedicated Podcasts app for iPhone users in 2012

Highlights
  • Apple users can now access Podcasts web app on Windows desktops
  • The web app carries similar functionality to Apple's native Podcasts app
  • It is claimed to work on Chrome, Edge, Firefox and other web browsers
Advertisement

Apple Podcasts web app is now available to users on desktop browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Previously, the desktop experience was only available on macOS but with this change, iPhone users can also listen to their podcasts on Windows-based desktops. The introduction of the Podcasts web app comes weeks after Apple rolled out the Maps web app in beta, enabling users to see directions, check routes and explore business listings from their browsers on smartphones and desktops.

Apple Podcasts Web App

Apple Podcasts web app can be accessed by visiting the URL podcasts.apple.com. It carries the same functionality as the Podcasts app on the company's lineup of devices, enabling users to explore new podcasts across various genres such as true crime, news and comedy, listen to them in various languages and check out the top charts.

apple podcasts web Apple Podcasts Web App

Apple Podcasts Web App Is Now Available on Desktop

The web app works on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox on Macs, PCs and other devices. Users can sign in with their Apple ID to see what they are currently listening to. It features tabs such as Home, Browse, and Top Charts. The web app also has a search bar in the left panel while the play/pause and other media controls are located at the top. Users can select their region to see content relevant to their location.

With the Apple Podcasts web app, users can access their Up Next queue, list of saved shows, and the catalogue of all the podcasts on the web browser. It also features paid podcasts which the user may have subscribed to. This means they can start listening to podcasts on their iPhone or other Apple devices and carry it over to their Windows desktops if they wish to.

Users who visit the Apple Podcasts website while having the app already installed on their iPhone, iPad or Mac will be redirected to the native app instead of the new web experience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Podcasts, Podcasts App, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits

Related Stories

Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  3. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Light Strip Design
  6. Acer Nitro V 16 With GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Launched in India
  7. Oppo A3 5G Debuts in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera at This Price
  8. Age of Empires Mobile for Android, iOS to Release on October 17
  9. Honor Magic 7 Pro Design Render Surfaces Online; Camera Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India
  2. Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features
  3. Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits
  5. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Tipped to Feature Metal Frame, 100W Fast Charging, More
  6. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year
  7. SpaceX Crew Polaris Scheduled for First Private Spacewalking Mission Next Week
  8. Procreate Illustration App for iPad Will Not Integrate Generative AI Features, Says Creativity Is ‘Not Generated’
  9. Instagram Testing Vertical Grids for Profile Without Requiring to Crop Media Before Uploads
  10. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Design Leaked; Price Range Tipped to Be Similar to That of OnePlus 12
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »