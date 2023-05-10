Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Paytm Launches UPI Lite on iOS; Adds Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, Splitting Bills and More

Paytm Launches UPI Lite on iOS; Adds Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, Splitting Bills and More

Paytm users can now add their friends to a group to use the new Split Bill feature.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 May 2023 13:51 IST
Paytm Launches UPI Lite on iOS; Adds Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, Splitting Bills and More

Photo Credit: Paytm

Paytm says it currently has around 60 lakh UPI Lite users

Highlights
  • Paytm has announced that iOS users can now access UPI Lite
  • RuPay credit card holders can now sign up to use UPI services on Paytm
  • Paytm will also let users pin favourite contacts for easy access

Paytm on Tuesday announced that it was introducing support for UPI Lite on iOS. During a live event, Paytm CEO and Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced that the company's associate Paytm Payments Bank was also adding support for RuPay credit cards on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), along with other features that will allow users to split bills, pin a contact for quick access, or set up an alternate UPI ID to hide their mobile number. The Paytm Super App has seen around 60 lakh users sign up to use UPI Lite so far, according to the company.

As per details shared by Paytm, the faster UPI Lite system that is claimed to function even during peak hours, is now available on iOS. The company also said that it has 60 lakh UPI Lite users, while a total of 13 banks support UPI Lite on Paytm. Meanwhile, 70 lakh small business merchants use Paytm Soundbox, a speaker that announces incoming payments.

Paytm also announced that users with RuPay credit cards can now register to make OTP-less UPI payments on the company's application. They will also be able take advantage of reward points, just like other users who have signed up with other cards.

In July 2022, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Managing Director and CEO Dilip Asbe had announced that around 250 million users — a fifth of the population — used UPI, and that RuPay cards would be linked to the UPI platform within a few months.

Other features announced by the company include the ability to create groups with friends on the Paytm app to use the Split Bill feature. Users can also pin contacts to interact with on a regular basis for easy access, as per details shared by Paytm.

Payments on Paytm can now be tagged with specific labels, the firm said on Tuesday. These can be easily accessed to see all payments that are tagged with a particular label, making it easily to keep track of specific payments, according to the company. 

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, UPI Lite, RuPay, UPI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
EU Draft Rules Propose Tougher Cybersecurity Label Requirements for Amazon, Google, Microsoft
Apple Announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad, to Be Available Starting May 23: All Details

Related Stories

Paytm Launches UPI Lite on iOS; Adds Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, Splitting Bills and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens Exclusively: Check Details
  5. Paytm Introduces UPI Lite on iOS, Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI
  6. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Series Could Feature Bigger Display Than iPhone 14 Models
  8. Oppo F23 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
  9. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  10. Nokia C22 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Found Using Microphone in Background, Company Blames Issue on Android Bug
  2. Paytm Launches UPI Lite on iOS; Adds Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, Splitting Bills and More
  3. Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Set for Early August; Will Launch on November 10: Report
  4. Apple Announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad, to Be Available Starting May 23: All Details
  5. Liechtenstein to Adopt, Accept Bitcoin for Select Government Services: Here’s What We Know
  6. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200-Megapixel Camera Teased, May Launch in India Soon: All Details
  7. EU Draft Rules Propose Tougher Cybersecurity Label Requirements for Amazon, Google, Microsoft
  8. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  9. Amazon to License Original Content Like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Other Streaming Services
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Again Tipped to Exclusively Feature Periscope Lens; May Offer 6x Optical Zoom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.