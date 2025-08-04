Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale is currently underway in India. It started on July 31 at 12pm IST for all users in the country, with Prime members getting early access from midnight. A wide range of products, from furniture to fashion items and personal gadgets, are being offered at discounted rates during the sale. Even home appliances like smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines are being sold at considerably reduced prices. Here, we have compiled a list of the top deals you can avail of on 5-star rated top-loading washing machines from leading brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool.

In addition to these discounted sale prices, buyers can utilise additional benefits like coupons, exchange offers or bank discounts to further lower the effective sale prices. An instant discount of 10 percent is available to SBI credit card users and those opting for EMI transactions. A cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 is available to customers of select bank cards. Notably, the effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers.

We previously told you about the best discounts on personal gadgets like laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones. We have also listed some of the most lucrative deals on home appliances like home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators and smart TVs. Now we talk about the best deals you can get on 5-star rated top-loading washing machines during the ongoing sale.

Top 5-Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.