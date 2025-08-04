Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on 5-Star Rated Top-Loading Washing Machines

SBI credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on all purchases during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 10:58 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on 5-Star Rated Top-Loading Washing Machines

Photo Credit: Voltas

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started in India on July 31

Highlights
  • Select bank cards can offer up to Rs. 2,000 cashback
  • Coupons and exchange offers can lower the effective sale price
  • The ongoing sale is offering best deals on personal gadgets as well
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale is currently underway in India. It started on July 31 at 12pm IST for all users in the country, with Prime members getting early access from midnight. A wide range of products, from furniture to fashion items and personal gadgets, are being offered at discounted rates during the sale. Even home appliances like smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines are being sold at considerably reduced prices. Here, we have compiled a list of the top deals you can avail of on 5-star rated top-loading washing machines from leading brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool.

In addition to these discounted sale prices, buyers can utilise additional benefits like coupons, exchange offers or bank discounts to further lower the effective sale prices. An instant discount of 10 percent is available to SBI credit card users and those opting for EMI transactions. A cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 is available to customers of select bank cards. Notably, the effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers.

We previously told you about the best discounts on personal gadgets like laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones. We have also listed some of the most lucrative deals on home appliances like home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators and smart TVs. Now we talk about the best deals you can get on 5-star rated top-loading washing machines during the ongoing sale.

Top 5-Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
LG 11 kg Rs. 25,900 Rs. 18,990 Buy Now
Samsung 9.5 kg Rs. 20,400 Rs. 14,990 Buy Now
LG 8.5 kg Rs. 19,990 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now
Whirlpool 8.5 kg Rs. 17,600 Rs. 12,890 Buy Now
Godrej 8 kg Rs. 16,900 Rs. 11,990 Buy Now
Voltas Beko 8.5 kg Rs. 19,900 Rs. 10,690 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
