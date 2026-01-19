Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals On Top-Loading Washing Machines

Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Top Loading Washing Machines From Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Haier and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here with up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 16:54 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Top Loading Washing Machines From Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Haier and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day sale began on January 16

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is currently live in India
  • Here are the best offers on top-loading washing machines
  • Buyers can also take advantage of trade-in offers
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 started last week with attractive discounts on a large category of products, including smartphones, home appliances, earphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and more. If you are looking to purchase a new washing machine or upgrade your existing model with a new one, then this sale is the right opportunity for you. Brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and Haier are selling their latest top-loading washing machines at reduced prices in the ongoing sale.

Different top-loading washing machines with durability, energy efficiency, and smart features are currently available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 with discounts. Samsung's 9kg five-star fully automatic top load washing machine (WA90BG4542BDTL) with Eco Bubble technology is currently available for Rs. 22,990, instead of Rs. 30,500. Buyers can avail a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount on this model. Similarly, Whirlpool is selling its 7Kg five start fully automatic top-load washing machine for Rs. 14,490, instead of Rs. 19,550. There is a coupon discount of Rs. 500 as well.

Above this sale price, SBI credit card and EMI transactions will get up to 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also take advantage of trade-in offers, flexible EMI options, and promotional coupons. Amazon Prime subscribers will have additional discounts.

Here, we have compiled a list of the best offers on top-loading washing machines that you should check out in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. We have also curated the best deals on TWS earphones, speakers, soundbars, and refrigerators. You can also check out our picks for laptops and gaming accessories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals On Top-Loading Washing Machines

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Samsung 8Kg, 5 Star, (WA80BG4441BGTL) Rs. 27,000 Rs. 19,490 Buy Now
LG 8Kg 5 Star (T80VBMB4Z) Rs. 27,000 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
Samsung 9Kg, 5 Star, (WA90BG4542BDTL) Rs. 30,500 Rs. 22,990 Buy Now
Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Rs. 15,550 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now
Haier 10.5Kg 5 Star (ETL105-CAFS8) Rs. 42,000 Rs. 23,990 Buy Now
Godrej 7Kg 5 Star (WTEON ALP 70 ) Rs. 27,300 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now
IFB 10.0Kg 5 Star (TL-SIBS) Rs. 41,990 Rs. 31,500 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day, Amazon, Amazon Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 18 Series to Feature LTPO+ Display Panel With Under-Display IR Sensor for Face ID: Report
Google Is Reportedly Adding More Verification Layers in Play Store to Curb Sideloading Apps

Related Stories

Comment
