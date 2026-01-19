Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 started last week with attractive discounts on a large category of products, including smartphones, home appliances, earphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and more. If you are looking to purchase a new washing machine or upgrade your existing model with a new one, then this sale is the right opportunity for you. Brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and Haier are selling their latest top-loading washing machines at reduced prices in the ongoing sale.

Different top-loading washing machines with durability, energy efficiency, and smart features are currently available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 with discounts. Samsung's 9kg five-star fully automatic top load washing machine (WA90BG4542BDTL) with Eco Bubble technology is currently available for Rs. 22,990, instead of Rs. 30,500. Buyers can avail a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount on this model. Similarly, Whirlpool is selling its 7Kg five start fully automatic top-load washing machine for Rs. 14,490, instead of Rs. 19,550. There is a coupon discount of Rs. 500 as well.

Above this sale price, SBI credit card and EMI transactions will get up to 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also take advantage of trade-in offers, flexible EMI options, and promotional coupons. Amazon Prime subscribers will have additional discounts.

Here, we have compiled a list of the best offers on top-loading washing machines that you should check out in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. We have also curated the best deals on TWS earphones, speakers, soundbars, and refrigerators. You can also check out our picks for laptops and gaming accessories.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals On Top-Loading Washing Machines

