Elon Musk to Continue Tweeting Unfiltered Thoughts Even at the Cost of Business

Elon Musk has announced Linda Yaccarino to be his successor as Twitter CEO.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 May 2023 17:44 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO

Highlights
  • Since taking over Twitter, Musk has repeatedly courted controversies
  • Those moves have spooked advertisers, many of whom left the platform
  • Musk will be focusing especially on artificial intelligence back at Tesla

Elon Musk on Tuesday said a new Twitter chief executive will let him devote more time to Tesla, but that he will continue to tweet his unfiltered thoughts even if it hurts his businesses.

"I don't care," the billionaire said during a CNBC interview when asked what he thought of his controversial tweets potentially hurting Tesla shares or making it harder to sell ads on Twitter.

"I'll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

Named as Musk's successor as Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino is a respected media and advertising executive considered a visionary by some.

"Twitter is very much an advertising business; Linda is obviously incredible at that and she's just a great executive in general," Musk said.

"Linda will operate a company and I will build products."

Since taking over Twitter in late October, Musk has repeatedly courted controversy, sacking most of its staff, readmitting banned accounts to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.

Those moves have spooked advertisers, many of whom left the platform due to concerns over their products being associated with troubling content.

Musk has also cleared the way for Donald Trump to return to Twitter, but the former US president has yet to restart using the platform, choosing to post on his own social media site instead.

Were Trump to return and post unfounded claims about the 2020 election, a "community notes" feature would let Twitter users point out the misinformation, Musk told CNBC, adding that he did not personally think the election was "stolen" as Trump alleges.

Despite Musk's stated positions on free speech, as well as his fierce criticism of content moderation around the 2020 election, Twitter recently admitted it yielded to Turkish government pressure to take down content ahead of last weekend's elections.

"We received what we believed to be a final threat to throttle the service -- after several such warnings," the company said Monday, amid outcry over the apparent hypocrisy.

"And so in order to keep Twitter available over the election weekend, took action on four accounts and 409 Tweets identified by court order."

Musk told CNBC he will be focusing especially on artificial intelligence back at Tesla, which already uses such technology for self-driving capabilities.

"I think Tesla will have a ChatGPT moment; I'd say no later than next year," Musk said of Tesla AI used for autonomous driving.

ChatGPT bots from startup OpenAI, which Musk helped create, have captured imaginations and provoked fears regarding powerful artificial intelligence.

"I am the reason OpenAI exists," Musk claimed, noting he invested some $50 million (roughly Rs. 400 crore) in the startup at the outset.

"I came up with the name."

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, Twitter CEO

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, Twitter CEO
