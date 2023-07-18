Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Register Dips Amid Overall Crypto Market Showing Sluggish Sentiment

Bitcoin registered a loss of 0.65 percent to trade at the price point of $30,157 (roughly Rs. 24.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2023 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ DS Stories

The crypto market valuation stands at $1.2 trillion as of July 18

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Stablecoins also recorded price dips
  • Dash, Cartesi managed to mint small profits

The crypto price chart showed almost equal proportions of greens and reds next to the listed cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, July 18. Bitcoin registered a loss of 0.65 percent to trade at the price point of $30,157 (roughly Rs. 24.7 lakh). Despite the rather slowed down market momentum, Bitcoin has managed to keep investor's interest in it alive. In the last 24 hours, the value of the most expensive cryptocurrency dropped by $98 (roughly Rs. 8,036).

Ether reflected a loss of 1.27 percent on Tuesday, following Bitcoin on the loss-making side of the crypto price chart. The price of ETH, at the time of writing, stood at $1,908 (roughly Rs. 1.56 lakh).

“On-chain data indicates a re-accumulation phase among investors. This sentiment hints at an impending significant market move, although its precise direction remains uncertain. This week focuses on the upcoming tech firm earnings and jobless claims announcement slated for July 20. Another major event looms on the horizon: the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes, which is still approximately two weeks away. As per the CME FedWatch Tool, 96 percent of the market sentiment remains convinced of an impending rate hike of 0.25 percent,” the CoinDCX team told Gadgets 360.

Several popular cryptocurrencies recorded price dips on Tuesday.

These include stablecoins Tether, Ripple, USD Coin, and Binance USD.

Price dips also struck Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Polygon, Litecoin, and Avalanche.

The overall crypto market valuation slipped by 0.86 percent in the last 24 hours to current sit on the mark of $1.2 trillion (roughly Rs. 98,47,344 crore), as per CoinMarketCap. The crypto fear and greed index, on the other hand, is up by two points and has re-entered the greed zone with a score of 56/100.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin, Tron, Polkadot, Chainlink, and Monero managed to mint small profits.

Minor price spikes were also recorded by Near Protocol, EOS Coin, Dash, and Cartesi among others.

“Post XRP and MATIC surge last week, Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions have seen significant investor attraction as in the last five days, Arbitrum (ARB) is up by 18 percent and Optimism (OP) is up by 25 percent. Another major altcoin, providing real-world data through its decentralised oracles, Chainlink has launched a cross-chain interoperability protocol aimed to bridge blockchain and traditional finance by using the famous SWIFT's messaging infrastructure. DeFi protocols like SNX (-2.5 percent) and AAVE (-3.7 percent) can observe a gain in momentum due to this development,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
