The OTT debut of Kammattam, directed by Shan Thulasidharan, is here, offering digital audiences a new Malayalam original to look forward to. Titled as ZEE5's first original Malayalam series, it is inspired by several true events from central Kerala and set against the backdrop of a thriller drama. The series features Sudev Nair as an ambitious police inspector with a great support cast. With a gripping premise, strong characters and a lot of thrill and suspense, Kammattam is sure to excite the fans of Malayalam web series.

When and Where to Watch

Kammattam is streaming now on ZEE5 and also on OTTPlay Premium. OTTPlay offers the series among the 25+ other OTT platforms for subscribers through its subscription packages.

Trailer and Plot

Kammattam's trailer was thrilling and realistic, which certainly hinted at being a raw and fast-paced film. It traces the story of a police inspector (Sudev Nair) investigating complicated crime cases that are based on real events in central Kerala. The story mixes crime, drama, and human feelings, guaranteeing that each episode will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Cast and Crew

Helmed by Shan Thulasidharan, the lead role is played by Sudev Nair with a power-packed ensemble cast. The direction, script and photography all combine to make a gritty, depressing and, to some, probably boring picture about crime and punishment.

Reception and Buzz

The viewers have welcomed Kammattam as an interesting entry to the world of Malayalam digital content. What makes it a major release is its engaging performances, realistic setting and the fact that it happens to be ZEE5's maiden Malayalam original. It has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.