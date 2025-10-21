Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Baai Tujhyapayi is an upcoming Marathi web series that stars Kshitee Jog and Sajiri Joshi in the lead roles. This series is set in a remote village of the 90s in Maharashtra, where girls are raised only to become a bride when they come to the age and are not offered their right to education. However, this season, a mother and a daughter will take a step forward to break these 500-year-old patriarchy, only to become education and fulfil her ambition of becoming a doctor.

When and Where to Watch Baai Tujhyapayi

This series will premiere on October 31st, 2025, only on Zee5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baai Tujhyapayi

Set in the year 1990 in remote village of Vesaich Vadgaon, Maharashtra, this series follows a young girl named Ahilya (played by Sajiri Joshi), who is highly ambitious to obtain education. However, due to the age-old customs of the village, she faces horror and challenges that obstruct her path for becoming a doctor. That's when she courageously decides to stand against the norms and further inspires her community. The sequences of the series are highly motivational and offers a fresh outlook on the challenges faced to obtain the right to education in remote areas.

Cast and Crew of Baai Tujhyapayi

Written by Mukta Bam and Nikhil Khaire, this series stars Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Siddhesh Dhuri, Shivraj Vaichal, Anil More, and more in the prominent roles. Niraj Biniwale and Keyur Godse are the faces behind production.

Reception of Baai Tujhyapayi

The series has not yet been released on the digital screens, henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.