Imbam Is Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Deepak Parambol Starrer Malayali Drama

Imbam is a Malayalam drama movie that is now streaming on OTT platforms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 October 2025 12:49 IST
Imbam Is Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Deepak Parambol Starrer Malayali Drama

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

After 2 years, Imbam finally arrives on OTT! A young cartoonist faces love, drama

Highlights
  • Imbam is a Malayalam romance drama movie
  • It explores the themes of romance, politics, and familial bonds
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT and OTT Play Premium
Written and directed by Shreejit Chandran, Imbam is a Malayalam drama movie that has finally landed on OTT platforms, after two years of its theatrical release. This movie revolves around Nidhin, a young cartoonist, who unexpectedly becomes emotionally connected to an old publishing house named Shabdam, its fifty-five-year-old owner, Karunakaran, and a proofreader, Kathambari. What follows next is a perfect blend of drama, romance, and financial conflicts. The sequences of the movie are light-hearted, and the starcast has delivered a stellar performance.

When and Where to Watch Imbam

This movie is now streaming on SunNXT. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Imbam

Imbam is a light-hearted romance drama that follows a young cartoonist called Nidhin (played by Deepak Parambol), who develops an intimate connection with an old publishing house named Shabdam. His emotional connection further gets him connected to Karunakaran, the owner, and a proofreader, Kathambari.

Set against the background of an arts college in Kozhikode, the movie then follows Karunakaran engaging in a conflict with the youth president of the political party due to financial struggles. As the conflicts arise, Nidhin gets entangled in political conflicts, romance, and familiar bonds.

Cast and Crew of Imbam

The movie stars Deepak Parambol, Lalu Alex, Meera Vasudevan, Darsana Sudarshan, Irshad, and more in prominent roles. The music director of the movie is Jayahari, while Mathew Mampra has handled the production.

Reception of Imbam

The movie was theatrically released on October 27th, 2023, where it received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.5/10.

 

