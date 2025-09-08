Sinners is a 2025 American horror film written and directed by Ryan Coogler. The movie follows the story of twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to start afresh their lives, after dealing with a troubled past. However, little do they know that an evil is waiting to welcome them and complicate their lives. The movie is a pure blend of supernatural horror and action. Also, the cast has delivered stellar performances that make it worth watching.

Sinners OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Sinners will make its digital debut on September 18. It will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. Viewers will require a subscription to watch the film online.

Sinners OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

Set in the Jim Crow Era during 1932, brothers named Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), WWI veterans, return to their hometown and build a community for the residents. As they develop a juke joint to promote the music and foster the community's welfare, they are confronted with the Vampires on the opening night.

The sequences thereafter are set for the time period and may be violent for some viewers. The film explores the themes of racism, vampires, and Black culture during the time of Jim Crow.

Sinners OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. Other cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Jack O'Connell, Dave Maldonado, and more. The music of Sinners has been composed by Ludwig Goransson, while the face behind the cinematography is Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Sinners OTT Release: Reception

The Sinners was theatrically released on April 18th, 2025, where it hit the box office with a boom. It had a worldwide box office collection of $366.7 million (roughly Rs. 3,227 crore). The IMDb rating of the film stands at 7.6/10.