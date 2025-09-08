Technology News
English Edition

Sinners OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything about This Michael B. Jordan-Starrer Film

Sinners follows twin brothers confronting evil to save their community.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 September 2025 20:38 IST
Sinners OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything about This Michael B. Jordan-Starrer Film

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Twin brothers (played by Michael B. Jordan) return home to escape their dark past

Highlights
  • Sinners is an American horror film, released in April
  • The movie stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role
  • Streaming starts on Sept. 18th, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Sinners is a 2025 American horror film written and directed by Ryan Coogler. The movie follows the story of twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to start afresh their lives, after dealing with a troubled past. However, little do they know that an evil is waiting to welcome them and complicate their lives. The movie is a pure blend of supernatural horror and action. Also, the cast has delivered stellar performances that make it worth watching.

Sinners OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Sinners will make its digital debut on September 18. It will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. Viewers will require a subscription to watch the film online.

Sinners OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

Set in the Jim Crow Era during 1932, brothers named Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), WWI veterans, return to their hometown and build a community for the residents. As they develop a juke joint to promote the music and foster the community's welfare, they are confronted with the Vampires on the opening night.

The sequences thereafter are set for the time period and may be violent for some viewers. The film explores the themes of racism, vampires, and Black culture during the time of Jim Crow.

Sinners OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. Other cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Jack O'Connell, Dave Maldonado, and more. The music of Sinners has been composed by Ludwig Goransson, while the face behind the cinematography is Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Sinners OTT Release: Reception

The Sinners was theatrically released on April 18th, 2025, where it hit the box office with a boom. It had a worldwide box office collection of $366.7 million (roughly Rs. 3,227 crore). The IMDb rating of the film stands at 7.6/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: jiohotstar, OTT, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 16 Pro Max Live Images With Secondary Screen Surface Online Ahead of Debut
iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Battery Sizes Revealed in Last Minute Pre-Launch Leak

Related Stories

Sinners OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything about This Michael B. Jordan-Starrer Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  3. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  4. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  5. Xiaomi 15T Series Will Launch With Leica-Tuned Cameras on This Date
  6. iPhone 17 Air, Apple's Slimmest Phone: What to Expect
  7. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  8. Here's When Your Samsung Galaxy Device Might Get the One UI 8 Update
  9. Honor Play 10 With MediaTek Helio G81 SoC Launched: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
  2. sPHENIX Detector Clears Test to Study Quark-Gluon Plasma Which Formed After the Big Bang, Claims Study
  3. UY Scuti Reigns as the Universe’s Biggest Known Star, but Its Crown May Be at Risk
  4. Legion Legion Go 2 Will Get ROG Xbox Ally's New Full-Screen Xbox Interface Next Year
  5. Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
  6. Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
  7. Bitcoin’s Largest Whale Dump Since 2022: A Cause for Concern or Just Market Noise?
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch the Rajinikanth-Starrer Online
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Launch Date Announced; Design Partially Teased Ahead of Debut
  10. Dragon Ball Z Season 3 To Premiere on Netflix in September: All You Need to Know About This Popular Japanese Anime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »