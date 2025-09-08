Rajinikanth's Coolie, after hitting the box office, is now set to land on your digital screens. The movie finally has an OTT release date. This Rajinikanth starrer is a Tamil action movie that revolves around a former union leader who runs a boarding house in Chennai, delves into the investigation of his friend's murder. What unlocks is mystery, underworld, and more. The movie has some electrifying action sequences, and the starcast has delivered stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Coolie

The movie is set to release on September 11, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Coolie

The movie revolves around Deva, played by Rajinikanth, a former coolie, who runs a boarding house in the city of Chennai. As he becomes aware of his friend Rajashekar's murder, his life turns upside down. He soon explores the connection between his murder with the smuggler Simon and his right-hand man Dayal. His investigation into the case leads him to uncover a large organ-trafficking racket.

The film is power-packed with action, thrill, and drama.

Cast and Crew of Coolie

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Other prominent faces include the talented Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde, and more. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whereas the face behind cinematography is Girish Gangadharan. Also, the editor of the movie is Philomin Raj.

Reception of Coolie

Coolie was theatrically released on Aug 14th, 2025, and it received an outstanding response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.4/10.