Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Now Available for Rent: Everything You Need to Know

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is an American movie on heist and the sequel to Den of Thieves. It is inspired by the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist. The story is about the LASD sheriff who goes behind a suspected thief to Europe to team up with him for a robbery. The Mafia plans to strike the Federal Reserve Bank with the heist that never happened. The top unit of LAPD gets into the race against time and decides to roll up the scheme and take the leaders down.

When and Where to Watch

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is available for rent on Bms Stream now!

Trailer and Plot

Donnie Wilson joins the Panther Crew to steal the red diamond and files from the airport hangar. From there, they escape disguised as a SWAT team. In Long Beach, California, Deputy Sheriff Nick O'Brien is shortly divorced and put on leave by LASD. He meets with Holly, Merriman's girlfriend and asks about the plans of Donnie and Merriman after the heist of the Federal Reserve Bank. She later opens up about the money that was stored in a bank and dreads them releasing their footage of Nick's affair with her. The story further takes a different turn, and it is worth watching.

Cast and Crew

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera casts Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson in the main leads, and they have been in the first part. Christian Gudegast has written and directed the movie. Evin Ahmad, Meadow Williams, Salvatore Esposito and other actors are playing significant roles in the movie.

Reception

It is well received by the audience as it gives a tense environment with a heist and then the solving of the mystery. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.