Meesha Is Now Streaming on Sun NXT: All About This Malayalam Survival Drama

Meesha Malayalam movie streams on Sun NXT & OTTplay Premium from Sept 12, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 September 2025 19:26 IST
Meesha Is Now Streaming on Sun NXT: All About This Malayalam Survival Drama

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Meesha is scheduled to premiere on Sun NXT

  • Meesha Malayalam film premieres September 12, 2025
  • Streaming on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium in Malayalam & Tamil
  • Stars Kathir in his Malayalam debut with strong ensemble cast
Meesha is an upcoming 2025 Indian Malayalam film directed by debutant Vinu V.V. and starring Tamil actor Kathir in his Malayalam debut. Whether they're friends, betrayers, alpha males or survivors for an hour and a half under a suspenseful roof, is up to you. Predominantly set amidst the woods, it draws tension from both nature and conflict between humans. With strong performances from Kathir and Hakim Shahjahan, Meesha raises questions about social divides, loyalty and personal ambition. The plot is certainly engaging, the storytelling twisting us back and forth between past and present.

When and Where to Watch

Meesha is scheduled to premiere on Sun NXT starting September 12, 2025 in Malayalam and Tamil.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Meesha hints at evocative visuals and a spiralling tension among friends in a forest. The story centres around Midhun, the forest guard, who invites over his old friends with disparate social and economic backgrounds, for a seemingly lavish feast in the woods.

Underneath the facade, however, all possess an agenda. Jealousy, betrayal and guilt rise as the night progresses. Ranging between past and present, the film delineates how friendships break down around issues of ego, politics and social injustice.

Cast & Crew

In Meesha, Kathir stars as Midhun, Hakim Shahjahan as Anandhu, and it also features Shine Tom Chacko, Sudhi Koppa, Jeo Baby and Unni Lalu. The film is written and helmed by Emcy Joseph, while it is produced by Sajeer Gafur.

Reception

Meesha is a critically acclaimed movie, with an IMDb rating of 9.4. It has earned plaudits for its atmosphere, performances and especially the debut from Kathir and ambition in dealing with male friendship and social divides.

 

Meesha Is Now Streaming on Sun NXT: All About This Malayalam Survival Drama
