Conflict (Konflikti) is a 2024 Finnish action thriller mini TV series that is now landing soon on digital screens. This series centres around a small Finnish coastal town which has been invaded by an unknown enemy on Midsummer's Eve. The series further delves into the chaos where political conflicts between the prime minister and president, military responses, and the fear within the civilians explore the themes of national security. The sequences of the series come in a blend of action, political tensions, and drama.

When and Where to Watch Conflict

The series premieres on January 23, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The series consists of 6 episodes. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Conflict

The series revolves around Hankoniemi Peninsula, a small coastal Finnish town, that is emerged in the celebration of Midsummer's Eve. However, their life takes a turn when the entire town is seized by an unknown army. The enemy takes the civilians as hostages. The series further digs deeper into the ground-level fight by the soldiers inlcuding Captain Rami (Peter Franzen) and Annika (Julia Korpinen). Also, it further explores the conflict between the perceptions of the president vs prime minister. The series is highly entertaining and takes the viewers on a patriotic stroll.

Cast and Crew of Conflict

Created by Andrei Alen, Helena Immonen, and Aku Louhimies, this series stars Sara Soulie, Peter Franzen, Julia Korpinen, Salah Isse Mohamed, and more in the key roles. The music composition has been done by Lasse Enersen, whereas Ants Martin Vahur is the cinematographer.

Reception of Conflict

The series was released on November 30th, 2024, and received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.2/10.