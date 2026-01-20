Technology News
Conflict OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Conflict is a Finnish Action Thriller series that is now landing shortly on Lionsgate Play. The series follows the Finnish army as they seek to combat an invasion.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2026 13:38 IST
Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Conflict premieres on January 23rd, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

  • Conflict is a Finnish action thriller TV mini-series
  • It follows the themes of invasion, political tensions, and army battle
  • Streaming begins on Jan 23rd, 2026, only on Lionsgate Play
Conflict (Konflikti) is a 2024 Finnish action thriller mini TV series that is now landing soon on digital screens. This series centres around a small Finnish coastal town which has been invaded by an unknown enemy on Midsummer's Eve. The series further delves into the chaos where political conflicts between the prime minister and president, military responses, and the fear within the civilians explore the themes of national security. The sequences of the series come in a blend of action, political tensions, and drama.

When and Where to Watch Conflict

The series premieres on January 23, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The series consists of 6 episodes. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Conflict

The series revolves around Hankoniemi Peninsula, a small coastal Finnish town, that is emerged in the celebration of Midsummer's Eve. However, their life takes a turn when the entire town is seized by an unknown army. The enemy takes the civilians as hostages. The series further digs deeper into the ground-level fight by the soldiers inlcuding Captain Rami (Peter Franzen) and Annika (Julia Korpinen). Also, it further explores the conflict between the perceptions of the president vs prime minister. The series is highly entertaining and takes the viewers on a patriotic stroll.

Cast and Crew of Conflict

Created by Andrei Alen, Helena Immonen, and Aku Louhimies, this series stars Sara Soulie, Peter Franzen, Julia Korpinen, Salah Isse Mohamed, and more in the key roles. The music composition has been done by Lasse Enersen, whereas Ants Martin Vahur is the cinematographer.

Reception of Conflict

The series was released on November 30th, 2024, and received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.2/10.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

  1. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  5. Xiaomi 18 Series Could Get Periscope Telephoto Lens as Standard
  6. Samsung Takes the Apple Route With Perplexity-Powered Bixby Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  8. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  9. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  10. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
