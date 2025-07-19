Ronth OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Drama Movie Online

Ronth is a Malayalam police thriller drama which has been written and directed by Shahi Kabir. The movie revolves around two police officers who have been assigned to the night patrol, where they have to face their hidden fears. While one is a senior police officer, the other is young, full of zeal. However, they have to trust and rely on each other to pass through the tough night. Together, they will confront unresolved fears, clashing perceptions, and traumas. The movie is set to finally land on your digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Ronth

Ronth will stream from July 22, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ronth

Ronth is a police thriller drama that revolves around two police officers, but poles apart in their perception. The duo comprises a senior police officer who struggles with unresolved fears and trauma, while the other is a young sole who is fearless. However, as they partner for a night patrol, the situation keeps getting darker, and the only option they are left with is to rely on each other. As the night intensifies, the senior police officer has to fight his inner demons, while, the other will question his morality of the job.

Cast and Crew of Ronth

Written and directed by Shahi Kabir, the movie stars Arun Cherukavil, Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Lakshmi Menon, Sudhi Koppa, Baby Nandhootty, and others. The music composition has been delivered by Anil Johnson, whereas the cinematography has been done by Manesh Madahavan. The editor of Ronth is Mangalath Praveen.

Reception of Ronth

The movie was initially released on June 13th, 2025, in the theatres, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.