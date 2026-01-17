Telugu film Shambhala is soon reaching your home through OTT! It was released on December 25, 2025 and has made a good collection at the box office in terms of the budget invested in it. It is a supernatural horror movie set in the 1980s, where a meteor crashes near a village, Shambhala. After that, many disturbing moments have happened that affect the village due to the illness caused by the plague. There is a scientist who comes to investigate the situation to examine the reason.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Shambhala online on Aha Video from January 22, 2026, if you missed watching it in the theatre.

Trailer and Plot

The movie is about a spooky incident happening in a village named Shambhala, where a meteor crashed. Villagers start suffering from plague, and a scientist, named Vikram, comes to investigate the situation and finds the reason behind it. The villagers behave in a different way. Some of them hurt themselves, while many kill themselves in a very aggressive way. Villagers are superstitious, while Vikram only believes in Science. They say that it could be some evil force. Further, he finds the secret,s and it's interesting to know what it is.

Cast and Crew

Shambhala has Aadi Saikumar as Vikram, Archana Iyer as Devi, Swasika as Vasantha, Ravi Varma as Ramulu, Ramaraju as Priest, Shiju AR as Village President and others. It has been written and directed by Ugandhar Muni.

Reception

The movie has received many recognitions with an IMDb rating of 8.1. The movie is a battle between science and superstition, so it was well accepted by viewers.