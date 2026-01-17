Technology News
Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror Film

Shambhala is a Telugu supernatural horror film that unfolds in a remote village during the 1980s.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2026 17:04 IST
Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror Film

Photo Credit: Aha

Shambhala online on Aha Video from January 22, 2026

Highlights
  • Shambhala is a supernatural horror film set in a 1980s village backdrop
  • The story explores the clash between science and superstition
  • The film holds a strong IMDb rating of 8.1
Telugu film Shambhala is soon reaching your home through OTT! It was released on December 25, 2025 and has made a good collection at the box office in terms of the budget invested in it. It is a supernatural horror movie set in the 1980s, where a meteor crashes near a village, Shambhala. After that, many disturbing moments have happened that affect the village due to the illness caused by the plague. There is a scientist who comes to investigate the situation to examine the reason.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Shambhala online on Aha Video from January 22, 2026, if you missed watching it in the theatre.

Trailer and Plot

The movie is about a spooky incident happening in a village named Shambhala, where a meteor crashed. Villagers start suffering from plague, and a scientist, named Vikram, comes to investigate the situation and finds the reason behind it. The villagers behave in a different way. Some of them hurt themselves, while many kill themselves in a very aggressive way. Villagers are superstitious, while Vikram only believes in Science. They say that it could be some evil force. Further, he finds the secret,s and it's interesting to know what it is.

Cast and Crew

Shambhala has Aadi Saikumar as Vikram, Archana Iyer as Devi, Swasika as Vasantha, Ravi Varma as Ramulu, Ramaraju as Priest, Shiju AR as Village President and others. It has been written and directed by Ugandhar Muni.

Reception

The movie has received many recognitions with an IMDb rating of 8.1. The movie is a battle between science and superstition, so it was well accepted by viewers.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: AHA, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000
OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror Film
