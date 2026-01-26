Salliyargal is a Tamil-language war film directed by T. Kittu. It was released in theatres on January 1, 2026. The story is based on the experiences of battlefield doctors in Tamil Eelam during the final days of the Sri Lankan Civil War in 2009. Although it faced significant distribution hurdles and a lack of screens in Tamil Nadu, the movie eventually reached audiences through a digital release. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to the doctors who sacrificed their lives to treat both allies and enemies on the battlefield.

When and Where to Watch

Salliyargal is now available on Aha Tamil. If you missed it in theaters, you can now experience the patriotic spirit and humanitarian dedication of these doctors from the comfort of your own home.

Trailer and Plot

Salliyargal deep dives into an empathetic and rarely explored side of the Sri Lankan Civil War: the medical wing of the LTTE and the doctors who put themselves in danger to save others. It explores themes of sacrifice, compassion, and the valor of those who chose healing amidst destruction.

The story is set in a bunker hospital where injured fighters are brought from the battlefield. Dr. Satyadevi leads the team, working relentlessly without adequate food or sleep. She is later joined by Dr. Sembian (played by Mahendran), whose arrival provides much-needed strength to the medical unit.

Cast and Crew

The Tamil war drama Salliyargal is written and directed by T. Kittu. The film stars Sathyadevi in the lead role, alongside Karunaas and Thirumurugan. The technical crew also includes music by Ken and Eshwar, with cinematography by Sibi Sathasivam.

Reception

Salliyargal has a rating of 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb, with praising comments.