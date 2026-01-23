Mario is an Indian Telugu-language comedy movie which was written and directed by Kalyanji Gogana. It was released on December 19, 2025. The story is about a young man who suffered losses and went through them; meanwhile, his uncertainty searches deep and gets meaningful things in the rapid and dynamic world. When his past and present intersect at a point. His choices led him to the self realisation. Further, the plot deals with the attempt to redefine his life's purpose.

When and Where to Watch

Mario is now streaming on Aha, from January 23, 2026. You can watch it here if you missed it in theatres.

Trailer and Plot

Hebah Patel looks stunning donning a red gown. The first look of the posters for OTT is quite bold and intriguing. She has been opposite to the debutant Anirudh. The makers call it a Turbo-Charged Ramp Ride. The story showcases a man who is quite unstable with his past, facing a pivotal moment when he faces his goals, memories, and relationships intersecting. He has to make choices that would lead him to face new challenges and help him identify himself.

Cast and Crew

Mario stars Hebah Patel playing Hebah, Prakya Anirudh Sreevastav as Anirudh, and Rakendu Mouli playing Bob Marley. Cinematography is by M. N. Balreddy, whereas editing has been done by Manikanth. Silver Screen Productions has produced it. M. S. Jones Rupert is the music composer. Kalyanji Gogana is the writer and director.

Reception

With an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10, the movie has won the hearts of many viewers. The movie is known for its stellar actors and their strong acting manoeuvres.

