Technology News
loading

The Crown Season 5: Netflix Teases First Look Ahead of Release on November 9

The Crown season 6, which is supposed to focus on Diana's death in 1997, is presently in production.

By ANI |  Updated: 14 October 2022 22:57 IST
The Crown Season 5: Netflix Teases First Look Ahead of Release on November 9

Photo Credit: Twitter / The Crown Netflix

The Crown season 5 will be out on Netflix on November 9

Highlights
  • The Crown season 5 stills depict a despondent-appearing Princess Diana
  • Elizabeth Debicki has replaced Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in season 5
  • The Crown season 5 will presumably be the last season of the show

The Crown season 5's first look have been released by Netflix, featuring a brand new cast. The stills from the latest season depict a despondent-appearing Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki, who replaced Emma Corrin in the previous season), dressed in a sparkling gown and bowing her head as she enters a lavish evening engagement.

In a different shot, Prince Charles (played by Dominic West, who steps in for Josh O'Connor from seasons 3 and 4) and his friend Camilla Parker Bowles (played by Olivia Williams, who takes over for Emerald Fennell) are smiling and cuddling up together outside as they appear to be watching fireworks.

However, in a different, happier photo, Diana and Charles may be seen vacationing with their young boys Prince William (Timothee Sambor) and Prince Harry on a speedboat (Teddy Hawley).

"That's the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because, in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the royal family," Elizabeth Debicki told Netflix's fansite Tudum, as reported by Variety.

"In the '90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to. Diana was the most photographed person in the world at that time. As an actor, you open the portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it," said Elizabeth, as per Variety.

On November 9, The Crown season 5 will be out on Netflix. The series will take the viewers through the late 1980s and early 1990s, one of the most challenging decades for the royal family.

Three of the Queen's four children separated or got divorced in 1992, which she infamously referred to as her "annus horribilis."

The sixth and presumably the last season of The Crown, which is supposed to focus on Diana's death in 1997, is presently in production.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Crown, The Crown Season 5, Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix, The Crown season 5 Re
SpaceX Capsule Leaves ISS to Bring 4 Astronauts Back to Earth After 6 Months
Ukraine, Poland Hit by Novel Ransomware Cyberattack by New Hacking Group, Says Microsoft

Related Stories

The Crown Season 5: Netflix Teases First Look Ahead of Release on November 9
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.