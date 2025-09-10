Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, and the lineup includes the new slim iPhone Air. Apple says the base iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max can reach up to a 50 percent charge in about 20 minutes using a compatible USB Type-C adapter. However, the iPhone Air offers USB Type-C charging speeds similar to those of the iPhone 16 series. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3 and AirPods Pro 3.

iPhone 17 Models Can Be Charged to 50 Percent in 20 Minutes

According to Apple, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max can charge up to 50 percent in roughly 20 minutes using a compatible 40W or higher adapter and a USB Type-C cable. This is faster than the iPhone 16 series, which takes about 30 minutes to reach the same charge with a similar adapter.

Apple's new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, capable of delivering up to 60W, supports the iPhone 17's faster wired charging. It is priced in the US at $39 (roughly Rs. 3,400). Alongside the iPhone 17 series smartphones, the adapter is compatible with iPhone Air, iPhone 16 series, and the iPhone 15 lineup.

However, users do not need this specific Apple adapter to enable faster charging on the iPhone 17, as most higher-wattage chargers will also work well. Notably, customers will have to purchase a USB Type-C charging cable separately, as it does not ship with the adapter.

Apple's website also states that the iPhone 17 series can be charged to 50 percent in 30 minutes, while using a 30W or higher adapter with a MagSafe Charger. Both the adapters and the MagSafe Charger are sold separately. MagSafe Charger with 1m and 2m cables are priced in India at Rs. 4,500 and Rs. 5,500, respectively.

The iPhone 17 series will be available to pre-order from September 12 and will go on sale from September 19.