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How to Cancel GST Registration Online: Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide

The GST Council oversees and regulates the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 April 2026 07:00 IST
How to Cancel GST Registration Online: Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Christina Morillo

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can cancel your GST registration online

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Highlights
  • GST registration is mandatory for companies
  • GST registration helps Indians file input tax returns
  • GST was launched by the government in 2017
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Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect in India in 2017. The new tax system replaced the Value Added Tax (VAT), octroi duties, service tax, central excise duty, and entertainment tax levied by the state and central governments in the country. GST's implementation also eliminated the need for a vendor and manufacturer to pay taxes multiple times on the same product, consequently simplifying the tax structuring in the country. To file tax returns, an entity or you as an individual needs to be registered on the GST portal. However, in case of business closure, you might want to cancel your or your company's GST registration. For this scenario, the authority lets you do the same online from the comfort of your home.

If you are also wondering how you can cancel your GST registration online, we have created a step-by-step guide for you to help you understand the process. Alternatively, you can also read our guide on ‘how to log in to the GST Portal online in India' here.

When Should You Cancel GST Registration

There are multiple scenarios in which you might want to cancel your GST registration. According to the GST portal, you might want to cancel your registration in case there has been a change in the constitution of the business, which ultimately led to a change in PAN (Permanent Account Number). Meanwhile, you might also want to seek cancellation when you are no longer liable to pay taxes, closure of business, or discontinuation of business activities.

On the other hand, you can also cancel your GST registration when the sole proprietor of the business has deceased, or in case of transfer of business because of amalgamation, merger, demerger, sale, or lease.

How to Cancel GST Registration Online Using the GST Portal

  1. First, visit the GST online portal or click here.
  2. Then, log in to the GST online portal with your user ID and password.
  3. Navigate to the Services > Registration > Application for Cancellation of Registration option.
  4. In the form, select the Basic Details tab and then enter your Address for Future Correspondence manually. You can alternatively copy the same address from the Principal Place of Business field, if applicable.
  5. Tap on the Save & Continue button.
  6. Select one of the five reasons for GST cancellation.
  7. If your reason does not match one of the preset options, tap on Others and enter your reason manually.
  8. Then, follow the on-screen instructions.
  9. Click on the Save & Continue button.
  10. Then, check the verification statement box to declare that the given in the form is correct as per your knowledge.
  11. Select the name of the authorised signatory from the Name of Authorised Signatory drop-down menu > type the name of the place of making the said declaration.
  12. Sign the form via Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or the EVC option.
  13. An OTP will be sent to your registered phone number > enter the OTP.
  14. Then, navigate to Services > Registration > Track Application Status to track your application.
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Further reading: Cancel GST Registration Online, How to Cancel GST Registration Online, GST Registration, GST, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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