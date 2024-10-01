Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Discounts on Portable Speakers Under Rs. 10,000

SBI customers can use their debit or credit cards to avail of an additional 10 percent discount to further lower the cost of their purchases during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2024 18:11 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Discounts on Portable Speakers Under Rs. 10,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Tribit StormBox Pro is currently listed at Rs. 7,969, down from its listed price of Rs. 13,999

Highlights
  • Boat Stone 1800 is currently priced at Rs. 5,998 on Amazon
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale brought discounts on many products
  • The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 can be bought for Rs. Rs. 4,995
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is one of the best times to buy portable speakers, thanks to several deals and discounts on a range of models. If you're looking for a compact wireless speaker that won't make you dip into your savings, the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale has brought discounts on various models from JBL, Marshall, Tribit, Sony, Ultimate Ears, Boat, and Portronics. In addition to these discounts, Amazon customers can also use eligible bank cards to further lower the prices of their purchases.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bank Offers

While there are several deals to look out while shopping on Amazon, make sure to use an SBI credit card or debit card to complete your purchase — this will get you an instant discount of 10 percent on certain products. You'll need to make sure that your purchase value is above a certain amount in order to avail of this discount, based on what we've seen on several Amazon listings. 

Now let's take a look at some of the best deals on portable speakers that you can take advantage of today, during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Offers on Portable Speakers Under Rs. 10,000

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Tribit StormBox 2 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 4,839 Buy Now
2 Sony ULT Field 1 Rs. 16,990 Rs. 8,998 Buy Now
3 Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Rs. 10,995 Rs. 4,995 Buy Now
4 Tribit StormBox Pro Rs. 13,999 Rs. 7,969 Buy Now
5 Boat Stone 1800 Rs. 21,990 Rs. 5,998 Buy Now
6 EarFun Uboom L Rs. 8,999 Rs. 5,089 Buy Now
7 Soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
8 Tribit XSound Go  Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
9 JBL Flip 5 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
10 Portronics Dash 12 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon
