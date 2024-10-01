Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is one of the best times to buy portable speakers, thanks to several deals and discounts on a range of models. If you're looking for a compact wireless speaker that won't make you dip into your savings, the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale has brought discounts on various models from JBL, Marshall, Tribit, Sony, Ultimate Ears, Boat, and Portronics. In addition to these discounts, Amazon customers can also use eligible bank cards to further lower the prices of their purchases.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bank Offers

While there are several deals to look out while shopping on Amazon, make sure to use an SBI credit card or debit card to complete your purchase — this will get you an instant discount of 10 percent on certain products. You'll need to make sure that your purchase value is above a certain amount in order to avail of this discount, based on what we've seen on several Amazon listings.

Now let's take a look at some of the best deals on portable speakers that you can take advantage of today, during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Offers on Portable Speakers Under Rs. 10,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.