Tribit StormBox Pro is currently listed at Rs. 7,969, down from its listed price of Rs. 13,999
Boat Stone 1800 is currently priced at Rs. 5,998 on Amazon
Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale brought discounts on many products
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 can be bought for Rs. Rs. 4,995
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is one of the best times to buy portable speakers, thanks to several deals and discounts on a range of models. If you're looking for a compact wireless speaker that won't make you dip into your savings, the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale has brought discounts on various models from JBL, Marshall, Tribit, Sony, Ultimate Ears, Boat, and Portronics. In addition to these discounts, Amazon customers can also use eligible bank cards to further lower the prices of their purchases.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bank Offers
While there are several deals to look out while shopping on Amazon, make sure to use an SBI credit card or debit card to complete your purchase — this will get you an instant discount of 10 percent on certain products. You'll need to make sure that your purchase value is above a certain amount in order to avail of this discount, based on what we've seen on several Amazon listings.