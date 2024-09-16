Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Sale Date, Bank Offers, Best Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, and More

Amazon will hold its biggest festive sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, starting September 27, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2024 17:11 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Sale Date, Bank Offers, Best Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, and More

The sale will kickstart on September 27, 2024

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 will bring lucrative deals
  • The sale will kickstart on September 27, 2024
  • Customers can get up to 80 percent off on different items during the sale
Amazon has finally announced the date of its biggest festive sale of 2024. Yes, we are talking about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. The company has also revealed that the annual sale will bring many discounts and offers across all the categories on the e-commerce platforms. This, coupled with some lucrative bank offers, No-cost EMIs, and exchange offers, makes it the perfect time for customers to do the festive shopping. So, the question here is: what benefits will you get during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024? When is the sale date, what are some popular deals and more? To answer this question, we have compiled this article to help you find the best deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Sale Date Details 

Amazon has confirmed that it will hold its annual Great Indian Festival Sale on September 27, 2024, for non-Prime customers. The brand has also revealed that Prime members can access the sale starting from midnight on September 26, 2024. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bank Offers 

Amazon has also revealed some exciting bank offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. First, SBI Debit Card and SBI credit card customers can get a 10 percent instant discount during the sale period. Moreover, one can get Rs 100 cashback on a minimum order of Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay UPI. Apart from this, one can also avail of no-cost EMIs and exchange offers during the sale period. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobiles 

The company has revealed that customers can get up to 40 percent off on mobile and accessories during the sale period. Users can get some good deals on popular smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Redmi 13C, iQOO Z9x 5G, Realme 70x, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Motorola Razr 50, Tecno Pova 6 Neo, and more. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Laptops 

Amazon also offers lucrative deals on popular laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. One can get up to 40 percent discounts on standard laptops, while gaming laptops will start from as low as Rs 39,990. Moreover, one can get decent discounts on laptops like Asus TUF Ryzen 7 3050 for under Rs 70,000, Dell 15 laptop for under Rs 40,000, Asus Vivobook 15 for under Rs 49,990, and more. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Audio and Wearables

Amazon also revealed that it will be giving some massive discounts on audio and wearable products during the Great Indian Festival sale. One can get up to 75 percent off on headphones and TWS during the sale period. Moreover, one can also get up to 80 percent off on wearables during the upcoming Amazon sale. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smart TVs 

Customers can also get some interesting deals and discounts on Smart TVs during the Great Indian Festival sale. To start with, one can get Smart TVs starting from Rs 6,999. One can also get up to 24 months of no-cost EMI and up to three years of warranty. Apart from this, customers can also get up to Rs 5,500 on exchange offers on popular brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, Tosibha, TCL, and more. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 also brings some great offers and discounts on home appliances. Customers can get up to 75 percent off on popular home appliances, including washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, and more. One can get up to 60 percent off on popular washing machines, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 15,000 on premium refrigerators, and more during the sale period. 

Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
