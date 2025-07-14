Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale: End of Season Deals on ACs from Carrier, Daikin, LG, and More Brands

Amazon offers 10 percent instant cashback on ICICI and SBI Credit Card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 13:26 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale: End of Season Deals on ACs from Carrier, Daikin, LG, and More Brands

Photo Credit: LG

Buyers can get the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC with a discount on Amazon

Highlights
  • The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 in India ends today, July 14
  • Buyers can find discounts on ACs from Carrier, Daikin, and more brands
  • There's a 10 percent instant cashback on select bank card transactions
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 in India has entered its third and final day. That means buyers only have a limited time to purchase all of the products in their wishlist at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on a wide range of products. Thus, smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, ACs, and other electronics are available with hefty price cuts among other offers. With summer ending and monsoon arriving, there are some lucrative end-of-season deals on ACs which can be availed of to get products from top brands like Carrier, Daikin, and LG with top discounts.

One of the most notable deals during the Amazon sale is live on the Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC. It is listed on the e-commerce platform at a price of Rs. 69,999. However, buyers can get it for as low as Rs. 33,990 till the sale ends. You can catch all of the last-minute deals available on Amazon here.

Best End of Season Deals on ACs During Amazon Sale

Amazon has also introduced bank-related offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based discounts during the sale. This enables customers to further lower the price of the product for maximum savings. To start with, they can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback. This offer is valid on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card transactions. The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card also enables 10 percent discount on products. Lastly, no-cost EMI options offer flexible payment, enabling you to purchase the AC without bearing its full cost upfront.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the best end-of-season-deals on ACs on the last day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 85,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Here
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 76,090 Rs. 42,989 Buy Here
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 69,999 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,400 Rs. 37,490 Buy Here
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Here
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 62,290 Rs. 31,980 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon sale, AC, Split AC, Haier, Daikin, Carrier, Lloyd, LG, Midea
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
