Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 began nearly a week ago and the Independence Day-themed sale brings price cuts across a wide range of product categories, including smartphones, laptops, accessories, smart TVs and home appliances, on the e-commerce service. The sale officially began on July 31. Multiple smart TVs from top brands with superior brightness and excellent contrast are listed at discounted price tags in the sale. Buyers can save extra by applying bank offers and coupon-based discounts on top of existing deals. There are also no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on several products.

Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Lumio, and Xiaomi are offering smart TV models with new display technologies, in different size options, and with inbuilt voice assistants, at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. For instance, the Lumio Vision 7 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED is currently listed for a limited-time price of Rs. 29,999, down from the original price of Rs. 44,999. Samsung is selling its 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED for Rs. 28,990.

Besides the price cut, shoppers can avail of additional discounts. SBI Card users can get up to 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 5,250) on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions.

Buyers can also use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards can get a five percent cashback. Also, shoppers can trade in their old smart TVs to get an additional discount on the effective price. Amazon Pay UPI users can receive extra cashback on payments.

Here are some of the top limited-time deals on smart TVs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs