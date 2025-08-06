Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories From Xiaomi, Ambrane, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering electronics at a relatively discounted price, along with cashback offers and EMI options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 16:16 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories From Xiaomi, Ambrane, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering discounts on Spigen cases for iPhone 15

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 will end on August 7
  • Cashback offers can lower the effective cost of various purchases
  • You can buy new mobile accessories at discounted prices during the sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started at midnight on July 31, and the sale event will end on Thursday. The US-based e-commerce company is offering a number of deals to customers on various electronics and home appliances, like refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theatres, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, desktops, laptops, cameras, and mobile accessories. Exchange discounts and card offers have also lowered the effective sale prices of several products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

The current sale event on Amazon is scheduled to conclude on August 7. Before it ends, customers who are looking to buy power banks, TWS headsets, phone covers, and other accessories can take advantage of lower prices on these products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

There are also additional cashback offers to avail of, but you will need an SBI credit card. You can get an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 1,250, on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Similarly, discounts ranging between Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

We've listed the best deals on various mobile accessories, like TWS, power banks, and phone covers, from different brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Spigen, that you can buy, whether you have a Prime membership or not, before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends on August 7.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mobile Accessories

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
Realme Earbuds Air 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i (20,000mAh) Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case Rs. 2,599 Rs. 1,301 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Ivy Pro TWS Rs. 17,990 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Rs. 34,990 Rs. 25,990 Buy Now
Ambrane Magsafe Wireless Power Bank (10,000mAh) Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,249 Buy Now
Amazon Basics Power Bank (10,000mAh) Rs. 2,999 Rs. 799 Buy Now
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
