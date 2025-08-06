Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started at midnight on July 31, and the sale event will end on Thursday. The US-based e-commerce company is offering a number of deals to customers on various electronics and home appliances, like refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theatres, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, desktops, laptops, cameras, and mobile accessories. Exchange discounts and card offers have also lowered the effective sale prices of several products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

The current sale event on Amazon is scheduled to conclude on August 7. Before it ends, customers who are looking to buy power banks, TWS headsets, phone covers, and other accessories can take advantage of lower prices on these products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

There are also additional cashback offers to avail of, but you will need an SBI credit card. You can get an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 1,250, on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Similarly, discounts ranging between Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

We've listed the best deals on various mobile accessories, like TWS, power banks, and phone covers, from different brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Spigen, that you can buy, whether you have a Prime membership or not, before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends on August 7.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mobile Accessories

