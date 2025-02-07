Technology News
UK Reportedly Orders Apple to Give it Access to Users' Encrypted Accounts

Apple is likely to stop offering encrypted storage in the UK.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 February 2025 19:03 IST
UK Reportedly Orders Apple to Give it Access to Users' Encrypted Accounts

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple does not want to break the security promises made to its users owing to UK's demand

  • The Home Secretary has served Apple with a document
  • The document is called a technical capability notice
  • Britain in January launched a probe into Apple's iPhone OS, App Stores
Britain's security officials have ordered that Apple create a so-called 'back door' allowing them to retrieve all the content any Apple user worldwide has uploaded to the cloud, The Washington Post reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker is likely to stop offering encrypted storage in the UK, rather than break the security promises it made to its users everywhere, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

UK's office of the Home Secretary has served Apple with a document called a technical capability notice, ordering it to provide the access, as per Washington Post.

"We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices," a Home Office spokesperson said.

Britain in January used its regulatory powers to launch an investigation into Apple and Google's smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

