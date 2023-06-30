Technology News

Windows 11 Preview Adds Biometric Login for Websites and Apps via Windows Hello: Details

Windows 11 users will soon be able to visit websites with support for password-less logins on Windows and create passkeys from their account settings

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2023 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Windows

Windows 11 already supports logging in to supported computers using biometric authenticationn

Highlights
  • Windows 11 has begun previewing support for password-less logins
  • Users will be able to delete passkeys for websites via the Settings app
  • Microsoft has not announced a release date for the feature on Windows 11

Windows 11 will soon add support for biometric authentication for logging in to websites, and functionality for the feature has been spotted on the latest preview version of the operating system. Microsoft already allows users to log in to their PC using their face, fingerprint, or a PIN, and the new functionality will let users seamlessly sign in to a site or application with passkeys support, without entering a password. Unlike traditional passwords, passkeys are considered a secure option as they cannot be stolen from a hacked server, and support for password-less logins is already available on iOS and Android.

In a recent blog post announcing the rollout of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23486, Microsoft states that users can now visit an app or a website with support for password-less logins on Windows — such as Ebay, Google, and Best Buy — and create a passkey from their account settings. They can then sign in to their account again using the newly created passkey using a face, fingerprint, or PIN via Windows Hello.

According to the company, users can also sign in to websites by creating and saving a passkey on their smartphone while using Microsoft Edge, then visiting a website on their Windows PC and log in to the website using the passkey stored on their handset.

In order to easily manage and control the use of password-less logins on Windows, Microsoft says users can access all passkeys via the Windows Settings app. The controls for passkeys is located at Settings > Accounts > Passkeys, and the section will show a list of all passkeys saved on the PC. Individual website passkeys can be searched and deleted from the same menu, according to the company.

The introduction of passkeys and password-less logins is expected to improve security for users as passwords aren't saved on a website's server, protecting users' logins from being stolen during a data breach. According to Microsoft, the latest passkey login for websites and apps is supported on Insider Preview Build 23486, which means that users on the stable channel will have to wait for a while before it is rolled out by the company.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
