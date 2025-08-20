Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launched With Tensor G5 Chip, 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs on Android 16 out-of-the-box, and the company claims it can offer over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2025 21:30 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (pictured) sports a similar design as the preceding model

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by a 3nm Tensor G5 chipset
  • It comes with Gemini Live, Circle to Search and more AI features
  • The handset has a 5,015mAh battery with wired and wireless charging
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold was launched at the Made by Google event on Wednesday. The latest book-style foldable smartphone from the tech giant sports a 6.4-inch OLED cover screen and an 8-inch main OLED display. It is powered by a 3nm Tensor G5 processor and the Tensor M2 security chip. There is a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The foldable handset packs a 5,015mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India

The price of the Google 10 Pro Fold begins at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,56,600) for the 256GB storage variant. It is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage options, priced at $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000) and $2,149 (roughly Rs. 1,87,000), respectively.

In India, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been introduced in a single 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs. 1,72,999. The handset is offered in two colour options — Moonstone and Jade.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold ships with Android 16 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.4-inch (1,080×2,364 pixels) OLED cover screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 408ppi pixel density, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and HDR support. The main display is an 8.0-inch (2,076×2,152 pixels) OLED panel with 3,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 373ppi pixel density.

The book-style foldable handset is powered by a 3nm Tensor G5 chipset, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is available in three different storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. With the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google has promised seven years of Android updates.

There are several AI-backed features as well. The handset supports Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and Call Assist. Further, there are various imaging features including the new Gemini powered Camera Coach feature, as well as Add Me, Face Unblur, Best Take, Auto Frame, Magic Eraser, Reimagine, Portrait, and more.

For optics, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide lens with 127-degree field of view (FoV), and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. You also get identical 10-megapixel selfie cameras on the cover and main displays.

Connectivity options on the foldable handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone measures 155.2 × 76.3 × 10.8 mm (folded) and 155.2 × 150.4 × 5.2 mm (unfolded), and weighs 258 grams. As per Google, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. It packs a 5,015mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging support.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
